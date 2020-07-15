/
Los Angeles Mission College
12 Apartments For Rent Near Los Angeles Mission College
Sylmar
Astoria Mountain View
14067 W Astoria St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,772
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,091
917 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At our beautiful community each apartment includes all the amenities you need to make you feel right at home, including a large kitchen fully equipped for in-home cooking, separate dining and living areas, central air conditioning, and even a
Sylmar
Dronfield Mountain View
13140 N Dronfield Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,643
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
876 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At our beautiful community, you will find comfort and elegance along with great customer service.
Sylmar
14425 Foothill Blvd
14425 Foothill Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1100 sqft
Spacious Townhouse offers direct access from 2 car garage. First level has upgraded kitchen with NEW cabinets, counters & stainless steel appliances, Living room has tile flooring and a fireplace and half bath downstairs.
Sylmar
13437 Wheeler Avenue
13437 Wheeler Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1300 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.
Sylmar
13280 Dronfield Avenue #18
13280 Dronfield Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1472 sqft
Wonderful townhome in 28 Polk Village complex at Polk and Dronfield. - Unit #18 is located in the back of the complex away from traffic noise. New paint. New carpet.
Sylmar
14852 Castille Way
14852 W Castille Way, Los Angeles, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
1546 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 1,574 sqft home in a private community with open floor plan. Kitchen includes stainless appliances, quartz countertops and lots of storage space. Small private patio and garden area in the back.
Sylmar
12432 La Cresta Way
12432 La Cresta Way, Los Angeles, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,150
2885 sqft
12432 La Cresta Way Available 08/01/20 Spacious Sylmar Gated Community Home - This two story 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, 2,885 sqft home has everything you need.
Sylmar
13114 1/2 Dronfield Avenue
13114 1/2 Dronfield Ave, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1077 sqft
Beautiful Remodeled Sylmar Condo - Remodeled two-story end unit with three bedrooms two bathrooms comprised of 1,077 square feet. New Hardwood floors on first floor and carpet in the bedrooms upstairs.
Sylmar
13825 Beaver Street #33
13825 Beaver Street, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1199 sqft
13825 Beaver Street #33 Available 08/10/19 Coming Soon! North Pointe Villas 3 Bedroom Condo in Sylmar! - San Fernando Valley Rental Home located off of Dronfield Avenue in the North Point Villas Community of Sylmar.
San Fernando
731 Harps St
731 Harps Street, San Fernando, CA
Studio
$1,600
365 sqft
Beautiful studio in the city of San Fernando - Property Id: 236550 Beautiful cozy studio in the city of San Fernando available now !!!! Brand new modern ADU unit just recently remodeled with brand new kitchen counter tops, new tile and laminate
Sylmar
13487 Hubbard St #11
13487 Hubbard Street, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
981 sqft
Lovely 2BD 3BA townhome in Sylmar! - Lovely 2BD, 3BA townhouse located in Sylmar! Near the 210 freeway, Sylmar Square shopping center, Sylmar High School, San Fernando Mission Community College, Hubbard Elementary as well as the Veterans and El
San Fernando
1206 Mountain View Street
1206 Mountain View St, San Fernando, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
576 sqft
Adorable (New Construction) One Bedroom, One Bath Guest House! "Open Concept" Guest House features: tile flooring and recessed lighting throughout. Good size kitchen complete with stove, microwave and lots of cabinets. New Air and Heat Unit.