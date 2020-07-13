All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:08 AM

Cornerstone

Open Now until 6pm
8609 De Soto Ave · (818) 208-4929
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8609 De Soto Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91304
Canoga Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 257 · Avail. now

$1,505

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 442 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 241 · Avail. Aug 16

$1,710

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 623 sqft

Unit 230 · Avail. now

$1,720

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 623 sqft

Unit 128 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,745

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 623 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 106 · Avail. now

$2,020

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 762 sqft

Unit 339 · Avail. Jul 18

$2,170

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 972 sqft

Unit 155 · Avail. now

$2,180

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 972 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cornerstone.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
bathtub
ceiling fan
oven
range
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
internet access
online portal
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Cornerstone Luxury Apartments, located in picturesque Canoga Park, California, combine the beauty and serenity of suburban living with the convenience of an urban lifestyle. Its ideal location places you with easy access to 118 and 101 Freeways, and within just minutes of the Topanga Mall, Pierce College and California State University-Northridge, as well as all of the shopping, dining and entertainment that nearby Los Angeles has to offer.Cornerstone offers its residents unique studio, one, or two bedroom apartments, in addition to exclusive amenities such as a Fully Equipped Fitness Center, a Swimming Pool with Soothing Spa, and a BBQ and Picnic Area.Choose from unique four distinctive floor plans ; our two studios, spacious one bedroom, unique two bedroom one bath and dual master suite two bedroom two bathroom floor plans. You'll be impressed with our innovative space planning combined with our exceptional amenities.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $42 per applicant
Deposit: $500 (studio-1 bedroom), $600 (2 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $300 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $350 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $40/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Covered lot. Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Cornerstone have any available units?
Cornerstone has 7 units available starting at $1,505 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does Cornerstone have?
Some of Cornerstone's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cornerstone currently offering any rent specials?
Cornerstone is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Cornerstone pet-friendly?
Yes, Cornerstone is pet friendly.
Does Cornerstone offer parking?
Yes, Cornerstone offers parking.
Does Cornerstone have units with washers and dryers?
No, Cornerstone does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Cornerstone have a pool?
Yes, Cornerstone has a pool.
Does Cornerstone have accessible units?
No, Cornerstone does not have accessible units.
Does Cornerstone have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Cornerstone has units with dishwashers.
