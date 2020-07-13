Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated bathtub ceiling fan oven range Property Amenities elevator gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub internet access online portal pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Cornerstone Luxury Apartments, located in picturesque Canoga Park, California, combine the beauty and serenity of suburban living with the convenience of an urban lifestyle. Its ideal location places you with easy access to 118 and 101 Freeways, and within just minutes of the Topanga Mall, Pierce College and California State University-Northridge, as well as all of the shopping, dining and entertainment that nearby Los Angeles has to offer.Cornerstone offers its residents unique studio, one, or two bedroom apartments, in addition to exclusive amenities such as a Fully Equipped Fitness Center, a Swimming Pool with Soothing Spa, and a BBQ and Picnic Area.Choose from unique four distinctive floor plans ; our two studios, spacious one bedroom, unique two bedroom one bath and dual master suite two bedroom two bathroom floor plans. You'll be impressed with our innovative space planning combined with our exceptional amenities.