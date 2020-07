Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated bathtub oven range Property Amenities concierge gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub internet access online portal pet friendly 24hr maintenance courtyard package receiving

Chatsworth Pointe is located off of Topanga Canyon Boulevard and Nordhoff Street, just moments away from all of the wonderful things Chatsworth and Northridge has to offer. You are just minutes away from superb restaurants, first-rate shopping, parks and recreation. Chatsworth Pointe offers luxury designer interiors to fit your lifestyle.Five spacious floor plans to choose from, all with superior features including recently renovated, private patio or balcony, fireplace with mirrored mantel, and in select homes we offer cathedral ceilings and mirrored wardrobe doors. At Chatsworth Pointe you will have all the amenities you want plus so much more! Our exciting new exterior renovations allow you to feel right at home in your beautiful community! Relax in our sparkling pool or soak in our soothing spa. BBQ on our gas grills and feel safe with our video-monitored parking. These are just a few of the features you will find at Chatsworth Pointe.