Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated hardwood floors bathtub microwave oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator on-site laundry parking pool 24hr maintenance garage online portal package receiving

NoVa Townhomes is centrally located at 8761 De Soto Ave Canoga Park, CA, a commuter’s dream with close access to the 118 and 101 freeways. You’ll love the close proximity to Warner Center which offers an elaborate selection of shopping, dining, and entertainment. Make yourself at home in one of the spacious 1 to 3 bedroom townhomes offered at NoVa Townhomes. Enjoy desirable interior amenities such as high ceilings, wood-like and carpet flooring, fireplaces, walk-in closets and renovated kitchens. Community amenities such as a pool, access controlled gated parking, an elevator and convenient laundry facility, complete your living environment. Pets welcome!Welcome home to convenient and comfortable living at NoVa Townhomes.