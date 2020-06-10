All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:48 AM

Warner Courtyard Apartments

21045 Vanowen Street · (818) 214-8423
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

21045 Vanowen Street, Los Angeles, CA 91303
Canoga Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 10 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 110 · Avail. Aug 6

$1,875

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 880 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 125 · Avail. Sep 2

$2,075

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 880 sqft

Unit 208 · Avail. now

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1040 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Warner Courtyard Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
courtyard
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
media room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
pet friendly
internet access
Warner Courtyard provides one-level and town-house apartments within a residential area of Canoga Park. With lush landscaping, our community includes a swimming pool and fitness room.

Warner Courtyard is located west of the 405 freeway along Vanowen Street and is within an easily accessible distance to shopping, theaters, and restaurants. Also located nearby are the Westfield Topanga Shopping Center, Fallbrook Center Shopping Mall, Warner Center, Pierce College, Cal State Northridge, Sepulveda Dam Recreation Area, Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area, Van Nuys Airport and easy access to the Metro Orange Line and 101, 405, and 118 freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 Months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $30 Per Applicant
Deposit: $750
Move-in Fees: $0
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet
restrictions: 25lbs
Parking Details: Covered lot. Units come with garages.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Warner Courtyard Apartments have any available units?
Warner Courtyard Apartments has 3 units available starting at $1,875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does Warner Courtyard Apartments have?
Some of Warner Courtyard Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Warner Courtyard Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Warner Courtyard Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Warner Courtyard Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Warner Courtyard Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Warner Courtyard Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Warner Courtyard Apartments offers parking.
Does Warner Courtyard Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Warner Courtyard Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Warner Courtyard Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Warner Courtyard Apartments has a pool.
Does Warner Courtyard Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Warner Courtyard Apartments has accessible units.
Does Warner Courtyard Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Warner Courtyard Apartments has units with dishwashers.
