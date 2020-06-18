Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel microwave oven range Property Amenities elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub internet access online portal package receiving pet friendly on-site laundry 24hr maintenance

The best Canoga Park has to offer, make a move to Independence Plaza and you'll enjoy convenient access to shopping, dining, entertainment and the 118 freeway, just minutes from the Northridge Fashion Center and Cal State University at Northridge. Independence Plaza has stylish apartment homes, with three spacious floor plans to choose from which offer a host of interior features including; a private patio or balcony, central air and heating, designer selected carpet, paint and ceilings and in select homes dramatic cathedral ceilings and breakfast bar. Forget the gym and stay close to home with our fully equipped fitness center, or take a refreshing dip in the pool. After you're done with your workout or after a busy day you can relax away your cares in the heated spa or enjoy one of our other exclusive the amenities.At Independence Plaza we also have limited access gates with telephone entry for your privacy and two levels of subterranean parking with elevator.