Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:45 PM

Independence Plaza

8735 Independence Ave · (818) 208-4871
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8735 Independence Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91304
Canoga Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 42 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 040 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,755

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 677 sqft

Unit 059 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,820

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 753 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 043 · Avail. now

$1,990

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 827 sqft

Unit 070 · Avail. Jul 29

$2,070

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 827 sqft

Unit 100 · Avail. now

$2,240

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 911 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Independence Plaza.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
internet access
online portal
package receiving
pet friendly
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
The best Canoga Park has to offer, make a move to Independence Plaza and you'll enjoy convenient access to shopping, dining, entertainment and the 118 freeway, just minutes from the Northridge Fashion Center and Cal State University at Northridge. Independence Plaza has stylish apartment homes, with three spacious floor plans to choose from which offer a host of interior features including; a private patio or balcony, central air and heating, designer selected carpet, paint and ceilings and in select homes dramatic cathedral ceilings and breakfast bar. Forget the gym and stay close to home with our fully equipped fitness center, or take a refreshing dip in the pool. After you're done with your workout or after a busy day you can relax away your cares in the heated spa or enjoy one of our other exclusive the amenities.At Independence Plaza we also have limited access gates with telephone entry for your privacy and two levels of subterranean parking with elevator.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 4-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $42 per applicant
Deposit: $500 (1 bedroom), $600 (2 bedroom)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2 pets maximum
Dogs
deposit: $400 per dog
rent: $40/month per dog
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Cats
deposit: $350 per cat
rent: $35/month per cat
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in all units

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Independence Plaza have any available units?
Independence Plaza has 5 units available starting at $1,755 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does Independence Plaza have?
Some of Independence Plaza's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Independence Plaza currently offering any rent specials?
Independence Plaza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Independence Plaza pet-friendly?
Yes, Independence Plaza is pet friendly.
Does Independence Plaza offer parking?
Yes, Independence Plaza offers parking.
Does Independence Plaza have units with washers and dryers?
No, Independence Plaza does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Independence Plaza have a pool?
Yes, Independence Plaza has a pool.
Does Independence Plaza have accessible units?
No, Independence Plaza does not have accessible units.
Does Independence Plaza have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Independence Plaza has units with dishwashers.
