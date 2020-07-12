/
/
/
westlake
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:08 PM
139 Apartments for rent in Westlake, Los Angeles, CA
Verified
1 of 92
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
20 Units Available
Visconti
1221 West 3rd Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,084
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,432
1229 sqft
Welcome to gracious living in the grand European tradition in the heart of upbeat, downtown Los Angeles, offering skyline views of one of Americas most dynamic cities.
Verified
1 of 150
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
13 Units Available
Medici
725 S Bixel St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,551
468 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,035
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,299
1113 sqft
Medici is the premier resort apartment community gracing the dynamic new downtown Los Angeles skyline. The twelve unique floor plans assure you will find the right home to fit your lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
14 Units Available
The Flat
750 Garland Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,455
486 sqft
Close to Harbor Freeway, hospital and Metro bus lines. Pet-friendly studio apartments include air conditioning. Laundry facilities on every floor. Residence includes a garage, key fob access, concierge, clubhouse, game room with pool table and gym.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 12:11pm
1 Unit Available
134 S Bonnie Brae St
134 South Bonnie Brae Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$999
1 Bedroom
Ask
Beautifully remodeled Apartment close to Downtown LA, Koreatown, Hollywood, Silverlake, Echo Park. The unit has gorgeous vinyl plank floor with hardwood look and tiled shower walls.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
275 S. Lucas Ave.
275 Lucas Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,295
395 sqft
Perfect location in the heart of downtown Los Angeles. Our building offers privacy and breathtaking downtown views. Have the convenience of doing your laundry onsite. Call us now and ask about our move in special. .
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
504 S. Bonnie Brae St. 328
504 South Bonnie Brae Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,050
210 sqft
Cameo - Property Id: 314501 504 S. Bonnie Brae St. Los Angeles, CA 90057 $1,050/ mo Security Deposit based on credit score Small Studio Apartment | NO KITCHEN ~210 sq ft Must-see Studio Unit near downtown L.A.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
2005 Valley St. - 2
2005 Valley Street, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,675
700 sqft
This amazing one-bed room HOUSE in the quickly re-developing Westlake section of Downtown Los Angeles. This home features a chef's kitchen and your own yard. All appliances were installed in November 2019.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
2300 Beverly Boulevard
2300 Beverly Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,150
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2300 Beverly Boulevard in Los Angeles. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
201 South Park View Street - 203
201 South Park View Street, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,725
900 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL: ONE MONTH FREE RENT, APPLY TODAY & MOVE IN TOMORROW! Welcome to our amazing, newly renovated 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment with a great view to Downtown Los Angeles! We offer a luxury style apartment in the city of Los Angeles.
1 of 11
Last updated September 28 at 11:07am
1 Unit Available
844 S Westlake Ave 209
844 South Westlake Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$995
350 sqft
Unit 209 Available 10/01/19 Nice Bachelor in the Westlake District of L.A. - Property Id: 157531 OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY SEPT 21st 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM Call Jenni today at 213-354-3186. STREET PARKING ONLY.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
507 Loma Drive - 210
507 Loma Drive, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,195
300 sqft
OPEN HOUSE !!! Every Sat & Sun, 11AM to 12PM. WEEKDAYS 5:30-6:30pm PLEASE DO NOT SHOW UP EITHER BEFORE OR AFTER THESE TIMES. THERE WILL BE NO ONE THERE TO SHOW YOU THE APARTMENT.
Results within 1 mile of Westlake
Verified
1 of 65
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
181 Units Available
THEA at Metropolis
1000 West 8th Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,322
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,164
928 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,800
1383 sqft
THEA at Metropolis is perfectly positioned to elevate your DTLA experience – with all the amenities and activities right outside your door. Come see for yourself!
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
28 Units Available
Wilshire Vermont
3183 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,834
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,156
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,075
1045 sqft
On Wilshire Blvd. in LA's Koreatown. Pet-friendly studios and 1-2 bedroom apartments offer modern kitchens, granite counters, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets. Enjoy pool, hot tub, gym, yoga. On Metro Red Line for shopping, dining, entertainment.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
67 Units Available
The Chadwick
209 S Westmoreland, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,415
431 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,941
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,415
1030 sqft
The Chadwick Apartments for rent in Koreatown, CA offers urban, resort-style living conveniently located near downtown Los Angeles.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
49 Units Available
Alexan Bahay
330 North Westlake Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,780
467 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,370
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,360
1088 sqft
Self Guided Onsite Tours Available!* Contact for DetailsAlexan Bahay is a haven from the urban bustle and a rare, memorable backdrop to your lifestyle. Luxury apartments in downtown L.A.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
46 Units Available
G12 Apartments
1200 S Grand Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,605
613 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,270
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1098 sqft
Conveniently located in the heart of South Park and within easy reach of Interstate 10. Wood-style plank floors, flat-panel cabinets and quartz counters in all homes. On-site sky terrace with Downtown Los Angeles views.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
36 Units Available
Be Dtla
1120 West 6th Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,636
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,138
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,283
959 sqft
Come tour with us on your time. Our office is offering virtual and self-guided tours to prospective residents.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
191 Units Available
Trademark
437 S. Hill St., Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,945
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,325
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1000 sqft
Styled and spirited. Trademark is a new boutique address on Hill Street. It’s mixing high-design and posh amenities with a hip, walkable location that’s at the intersection of DTLA’s best neighborhoods and destinations.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
100 Units Available
Eighth & Grand
770 S Grand Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,146
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,166
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,501
1043 sqft
Luxury homes in the heart of LA. Online portal for resident payment convenience. Pet-friendly. Beat the heat on hot days in the pool. Close to the Los Angeles Public Library. Near the Staples Center.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
36 Units Available
Atelier
801 S Olive St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,480
473 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,815
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,270
1228 sqft
Downtown Los Angeles community offering convenient access to future L.A. Streetcar, freeways and Metrolink hub. Community amenities include resort-style pool, cabanas and spa. Units offer floor-to-ceiling glass, stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
27 Units Available
The Vermont
3150 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,430
768 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,160
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,107
985 sqft
Great location, close to downtown, USC, Beverly Hills and Century City. Units feature laundry, hardwood floors and garbage disposal. Communal amenities include pool, clubhouse, community garden, hot tub and garage.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
11 Units Available
Santa Fe Lofts
121 E 6th St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,785
1189 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,795
799 sqft
In the heart of the downtown area in two historic buildings. Urban living with a rooftop sundeck, fitness center and storage lockers. Pet-friendly. Beautiful architecture in each home.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
20 Units Available
Olympic by Windsor
936 S Olive St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,000
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,175
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1084 sqft
Within walking distance of several bars and restaurants. Sophisticated apartments have hardwood floors, granite counters and built-in microwaves. Complex has a wine room and yoga studio.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
17 Units Available
1000 Grand by Windsor
1000 S Grand Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,770
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,145
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,630
1086 sqft
Near I-10 and I-110. Near LA Live and the Staples Center. A fantastic community with a resort-style pool, fireplace lounge, and a rooftop sky deck. Apartments offer stunning kitchens with lots of storage.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWest Hollywood, CAEast Los Angeles, CAInglewood, CASouth Pasadena, CAMonterey Park, CA