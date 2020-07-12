121 Apartments for rent in Mar Vista, Los Angeles, CA
When you want to live in a safe, quiet community where your neighborhood action runs more toward the low-key than the wild and crazy, Mar Vista is waiting for you on the west side of Los Angeles. With ocean breezes, easy commuter access to everything, and a strong sense of community, what else could you need?
Transportation
- Driving
- Limited public transportation (Los Angeles Metro buses)
- Somewhat walkable
Demographics
- Young professionals (mostly between 25-34)
- Established professionals (mostly between 35-54)
- Families with children
Close to:
- The 405
- I-10
- Santa Monica
- Venice Beach
- Playa Vista
Contains:
- Mar Vista Recreation Center
- Mar Vista Farmers Market
Mar Vista in 3 Words: Diverse, Safe, Changing
Mar Vista has a long reputation as a hidden gem on the west side, the kind of place where you know your neighbors and appreciate a laid-back atmosphere. But the growth of the tech industry in nearby suburbs means that Mar Vista is quickly losing its status as one of L.A.’s best kept secrets.
There’s a lot to love in Mar Vista. Set aside your Sunday mornings to make a stop at the Mar Vista Farmers Market, where you’ll find all kinds of treasures from freshly made bread to a broad selection of just-picked fruits and veggies. Mitsuwa Marketplace is a Japanese marketplace that sells not only sashimi-grade sushi and an adorable variety of Hello Kitty merchandise—while you’re there, make sure to stop in the food court for some amazing ramen.
Getting around Mar Vista is possible without a car since many of the shops and restaurants are within a reasonable walking distance of each other. There’s also limited public transportation available in the form of buses, although the schedules may not always be convenient. While you can get by without a car here, you’ll find life much easier if you have one.
You’ll find a strip of retailers on Venice Blvd. between Centinela and Grandview, which is where you’ll find a lot of the action in Mar Vista. You’ll still find places like Mar Vista Lanes that represent the old school side of the community. But you’ll also be surprised by the things you can find among newcomers to the strip, such as the handmade soaps at Soaptopia and the carefully curated antiques at Vintage on Venice. You can even bring in your furry friend for a treat at The Dog Bakery.
Health and wellness are a big part of the lifestyle in Mar Vista. Between having a large number of alternative health providers, a busy Whole Foods store, and the fact that most apartment buildings are smoke-free, this is a place where people value taking care of themselves. A jogging trail circles the soccer field at Mar Vista Park, so that you can get a great outdoors workout. If surfing is your jam, you’re just a short drive from legendary Venice Beach.
When you’re looking for an apartment for rent, you should be aware that Mar Vista is part of the new tech boom on the west side and it’s a lot harder to find a good bargain here than it was before. This neighborhood is rapidly becoming so popular that even studio apartments are now fetching premium rent prices.
The convenient location will make you happy to choose to rent an apartment in Mar Vista. Thanks to the explosion of interest in the area, most apartments are either fully renovated or were built within the past decade. You can expect upscale amenities like stainless steel appliances, hardwood or laminate floors and professionally landscaped grounds. Since this is Southern California, land of nearly perfect weather, almost every apartment building has a pool for you to enjoy.
Expect to prove the usual credentials like a stable employment history, solid references to vouch for you, and an income at least three times the rent. Many properties also offer pet-friendly apartments, but will require additional pet deposits and monthly pet rent. Make sure you ask about parking when you sign your lease; parking may or may not be included.
Mar Vista offers easy commuter access, friendly neighbors, and the kind of community feeling that can seem hard to find in a big city. It’s time to give Mar Vista a closer look.