121 Apartments for rent in Mar Vista, Los Angeles, CA

When you’re looking for an apartment for rent, you should be aware that Mar Vista is part of the new tech boom on the west side and it’s a lot harder to find a good bargain here than it was before. This neighborhood is rapidly becoming so popular that even studio apartments are now fetching premium rent prices.

The convenient location will make you happy to choose to rent an apartment in Mar Vista. Thanks to the explosion of interest in the area, most apartments are either fully renovated or were built within the past decade. You can expect upscale amenities like stainless steel appliances, hardwood or laminate floors and professionally landscaped grounds. Since this is Southern California, land of nearly perfect weather, almost every apartment building has a pool for you to enjoy.

Expect to prove the usual credentials like a stable employment history, solid references to vouch for you, and an income at least three times the rent. Many properties also offer pet-friendly apartments, but will require additional pet deposits and monthly pet rent. Make sure you ask about parking when you sign your lease; parking may or may not be included.

Mar Vista offers easy commuter access, friendly neighbors, and the kind of community feeling that can seem hard to find in a big city. It’s time to give Mar Vista a closer look.