Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:23 AM

121 Apartments for rent in Mar Vista, Los Angeles, CA





Last updated July 12 at 03:32am
7 Units Available
Pacific Rose Apartments
10705 Rose Ave, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,520
1000 sqft
Just minutes from USC and the 405 Freeway. Each home features a private balcony or patio, gourmet kitchen and wood-like plank flooring. Near public transportation. On-site grilling area, gated access and on-site laundry.




Last updated July 12 at 04:47am
8 Units Available
Westside Apartments
3165 Sawtelle Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,447
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,249
1119 sqft
Situated on Sawtelle Boulevard with its many eateries and entertainment venues. Apartments boast private balconies with courtyard and pool views. Community offers outdoor grilling areas, spas, a resort-style swimming pool and a 24-hour fitness center.




Last updated July 12 at 06:06am
$
14 Units Available
Forty55 Lofts
4055 Redwood Ave, Marina del Rey, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,152
1037 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,235
1406 sqft
Located just a few blocks north of Venice Beach and Marina Del Rey, these units are modern and beautiful. Amenities include indoor bike storage, ceramic tile tubs, in-home alarm systems, plank-style flooring and more.




Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
$
3 Units Available
Mar Vista Lofts
3992 S Inglewood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,706
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,895
735 sqft
A contemporary community of 21 residences conveniently located in Mar Vista, California, with easy access to the 405/10 Freeways, LAX, and within minutes of Venice, Culver City, Marina Del Rey, and Santa Monica without paying the high rent.




Last updated July 12 at 04:47am
$
7 Units Available
Westside on Barrington
1561 S Barrington Ave., Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,967
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,868
1108 sqft
Renovated homes with brushed-nickel lighting and fireplaces. Lots of community amenities, including a pool, clubhouse and courtyard. Easy access to I-405. Near Mar Vista Recreation Center.




Last updated July 11 at 07:25pm
$
8 Units Available
4140 & 4136 Grandview Blvd
4136 Grand View Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,195
650 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4140 & 4136 Grandview Blvd in Los Angeles. View photos, descriptions and more!




Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
$
2 Units Available
11650 National Blvd.
11650 National Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,995
508 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,295
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located directly next door to Whole Foods and Starbucks, National Apartments offers absolutely gorgeous interior finishes coupled with a West Los Angeles location that is totally stellar! We are just a mere 3 miles from Ocean Avenue and the Pacific



Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
11275 Westminster Avenue
11275 Westminster Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,825
1100 sqft
Contact Emily Rizvi at 714-628-6269 info to schedule a visit! Experience a new way to live in Mar Vista! Walk, scoot or bike around town. Due to its proximity to banks and stores, you can run most errands entirely by foot or bicycle.



Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
12770 Caswell Ave 304
12770 Caswell Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,999
Beautiful 2BR in Mar Vista! - Property Id: 282132 New Summer Price Reduction! The Caswell, a luxury apartment building located in the heart of Mar Vista.



Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3616 Coolidge Ave
3616 Coolidge Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$3,850
Mar Vista 3 Bedroom with large backyard - Charming Mar Vista 3 bedroom located in at 3616 Coolidge. Single story with new heating and AC unit, hardwood floors and a large family room.



Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3791 Wasatch Ave
3791 Wasatch Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
5 Bedrooms
$11,500
2600 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Luxury 5Bed 4Bath 38' Pool/Hot Tub 2m from Beach - Property Id: 183154 Very Private 5 Bed 4 Bath House, Dual zone A/C Heating. Sunny. Open plan with a great vibe. Central location only 2.4m to Venice Beach.



Last updated July 12 at 11:17am
1 Unit Available
3232 Glendon Avenue
3232 Glendon Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
1606 sqft
Situated above street level in a quiet neighborhood, this charming, light-filled home is private and offers 4 bedrooms and 3 baths. Enter into an open-concept living space complete with hardwood floors, lots of windows and solatube skylights.



Last updated July 12 at 11:17am
1 Unit Available
12624 St Indianapolis
12624 Indianapolis Street, Los Angeles, CA
4 Bedrooms
$9,500
2550 sqft
Wonderful Mar Vista home prominently set on large corner lot. Architectural details and high ceilings provide tremendous natural light and open floor-plan perfect for entertaining and family living.



Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
13013 Warren Ave
13013 Warren Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,475
1100 sqft
One level house with large grassy backyard, hardwood floors and garage with direct access to home. - Very well maintained one level house with gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Two car attached garage with direct access to the house.



Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
3786 Moore Street
3786 Moore Street, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1654 sqft
Charming Mar Vista 3 Bed, 2 Bath House - 3786 Moore Street Los Angeles CA 90066 In person walk through by appointment only. Mask and social distancing is required.



Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
11460 Venice Blvd
11460 Venice Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,825
1 Bedroom
Ask
MarVista studio $1825, stove, A/C, laminated - Property Id: 109375 Mar Vista Studio $1825 Laminate flooring, A/C. Available now. Please call Geoff at 310-694-4595 to view. NO DOGS. MOVE IN SPECIAL! $500 OFF 1ST MONTH RENT WITH IMMEDIATE MOVE IN.



Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
12420 Woodgreen Street
12420 Woodgreen Street, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1000 sqft
ONE MONTH RENT FREE! Call or text Emily Rizvi to schedule an appointment at 714-628-6269 You will love this apartment! Fully updated split layout 2nd floor apartment in small 16 unit building.



Last updated July 12 at 11:17am
1 Unit Available
2653 Stoner Avenue
2653 Stoner Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,300
1142 sqft
1. Newly remodeled house: 2BE plus formal den, living room, 1 1/2 Carrara marble bathrooms floors. 2. Refinished hardwood floors all around the house; Carrara marble fireplace, custom made quality area rugs. 3.



Last updated July 12 at 11:17am
1 Unit Available
3950 Lyceum Avenue
3950 Lyceum Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,100
1968 sqft
This Spanish 3 BD, 2 BD Mar Vista home impresses with the best of both vintage character & modern elegance! The front yard features a stylish fence & flagstone paths.



Last updated July 12 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
12025 Rose Avenue
12025 Rose Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1692 sqft
* Primely-Located 3-Bedroom/ 2-Bath House * Natural Lighting * Fireplace * Hardwood Floors and Carpet * Family Room / Den * Spacious Kitchen with Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave, Ample Countertops * Washer & Dryer * French Doors * Front



Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
12629 Caswell Ave. Apt #8
12629 Caswell Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
1200 sqft
Amazing renovated 2-bd Mar Vista apartment! - Newly remodeled, spacious, bright, and modern 2-bedroom + 2-bathroom condo apartment for rent in highly coveted Mar Vista, minutes from the beach, shops, and transportation.



Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
11415 Venice Blvd 10
11415 Venice Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,795
1300 sqft
Move in special !!! 3 Bedroom 2 bath renovated - Property Id: 282470 Move in special Say Hello!! to a renovated community we are positive that you will feel at home in this Renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath.



Last updated July 12 at 11:17am
1 Unit Available
3542 S BENTLEY AVE
3542 South Bentley Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,200
1118 sqft
California outdoor living at its best. This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house features a large and romantic covered patio that welcomes you to dine and entertain outside all year around.



Last updated July 12 at 11:17am
1 Unit Available
2560 Amherst Avenue
2560 Amherst Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1655 sqft
LOVE THIS HOUSE! This is the original home on the block, and the owners have updated this Spanish Style Home to make it perfect for today's living.
Mar Vista
Neighborhood Guide
Neighborhood overview

When you want to live in a safe, quiet community where your neighborhood action runs more toward the low-key than the wild and crazy, Mar Vista is waiting for you on the west side of Los Angeles. With ocean breezes, easy commuter access to everything, and a strong sense of community, what else could you need?

Transportation

  • Driving
  • Limited public transportation (Los Angeles Metro buses)
  • Somewhat walkable

Demographics

  • Young professionals (mostly between 25-34)
  • Established professionals (mostly between 35-54)
  • Families with children

Close to:

  • The 405
  • I-10
  • Santa Monica
  • Venice Beach
  • Playa Vista

Contains:

  • Mar Vista Recreation Center
  • Mar Vista Farmers Market

Mar Vista in 3 Words: Diverse, Safe, Changing

Living in Mar Vista

Mar Vista has a long reputation as a hidden gem on the west side, the kind of place where you know your neighbors and appreciate a laid-back atmosphere. But the growth of the tech industry in nearby suburbs means that Mar Vista is quickly losing its status as one of L.A.’s best kept secrets.

There’s a lot to love in Mar Vista. Set aside your Sunday mornings to make a stop at the Mar Vista Farmers Market, where you’ll find all kinds of treasures from freshly made bread to a broad selection of just-picked fruits and veggies. Mitsuwa Marketplace is a Japanese marketplace that sells not only sashimi-grade sushi and an adorable variety of Hello Kitty merchandise—while you’re there, make sure to stop in the food court for some amazing ramen.

Getting around Mar Vista

Getting around Mar Vista is possible without a car since many of the shops and restaurants are within a reasonable walking distance of each other. There’s also limited public transportation available in the form of buses, although the schedules may not always be convenient. While you can get by without a car here, you’ll find life much easier if you have one.

Things to do in Mar Vista

You’ll find a strip of retailers on Venice Blvd. between Centinela and Grandview, which is where you’ll find a lot of the action in Mar Vista. You’ll still find places like Mar Vista Lanes that represent the old school side of the community. But you’ll also be surprised by the things you can find among newcomers to the strip, such as the handmade soaps at Soaptopia and the carefully curated antiques at Vintage on Venice. You can even bring in your furry friend for a treat at The Dog Bakery.

Health and wellness are a big part of the lifestyle in Mar Vista. Between having a large number of alternative health providers, a busy Whole Foods store, and the fact that most apartment buildings are smoke-free, this is a place where people value taking care of themselves. A jogging trail circles the soccer field at Mar Vista Park, so that you can get a great outdoors workout. If surfing is your jam, you’re just a short drive from legendary Venice Beach.

Renting in Mar Vista

When you’re looking for an apartment for rent, you should be aware that Mar Vista is part of the new tech boom on the west side and it’s a lot harder to find a good bargain here than it was before. This neighborhood is rapidly becoming so popular that even studio apartments are now fetching premium rent prices.

The convenient location will make you happy to choose to rent an apartment in Mar Vista. Thanks to the explosion of interest in the area, most apartments are either fully renovated or were built within the past decade. You can expect upscale amenities like stainless steel appliances, hardwood or laminate floors and professionally landscaped grounds. Since this is Southern California, land of nearly perfect weather, almost every apartment building has a pool for you to enjoy.

Expect to prove the usual credentials like a stable employment history, solid references to vouch for you, and an income at least three times the rent. Many properties also offer pet-friendly apartments, but will require additional pet deposits and monthly pet rent. Make sure you ask about parking when you sign your lease; parking may or may not be included.

Mar Vista offers easy commuter access, friendly neighbors, and the kind of community feeling that can seem hard to find in a big city. It’s time to give Mar Vista a closer look.

