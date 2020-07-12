/
Chatsworth
198 Apartments for rent in Chatsworth, Los Angeles, CA
Summerset Village
11450 Poema Pl, Simi Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,206
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,308
1078 sqft
Situated within the desirable Chatsworth school district. Apartments feature bay windows, vaulted ceilings, fully equipped kitchens, and oversized balconies with picturesque views. On-site sand volleyball court, tennis court and 24-hour fitness center. Garage parking available.
Terrena Apartment Homes
9400 Corbin Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,845
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,415
1189 sqft
Central Los Angeles location with easy access to the 405, 101 and 188 freeways. Community has plenty of beautiful shared spaces for socializing. Spacious, open apartments with built-in desks and huge baths.
Sofi at Topanga Canyon
9733 Topanga Canyon Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,091
917 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,337
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Resort-like home. Stunning pool and courtyard area. On-site gym, pool and clubhouse. Updated appliances in each unit. Lots of storage. Pet-friendly property for dogs and cats. Garages available.
9900 Jordan Ave #76
9900 Jordan Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
785 sqft
Excellent 1 Br 1Ba with Den in a Well Kept Community - This one won't last! Welcome to this lovely two-story 1 bed, 1 bath with DEN located in the heart of Chatsworth and fresh paint throughout.
10043 Mason Avenue
10043 Mason Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,450
2676 sqft
Property is vacant, Please email PEAD for showing instructions.Owner wants high credit above 750 score, and three times income verification vs. rent amount.
9855 Glade Ave
9855 Glade Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,695
2216 sqft
9855 Glade Ave Available 08/01/20 Beautiful, 4 Bedroom Home, Corner Lot in Chatworth - Gorgeous 4 bedroom, 3 bath corner home in Chatsworth. Nestled on a quiet street, enjoy easy access to local parks and the 118 Freeway.
20000 Hiawatha Street
20000 Hiawatha Street, Los Angeles, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,900
2674 sqft
NOT your typical rental property! Tucked away in a quiet, oasis-like neighborhood, you'll discover a one story contemporary ranch style home with so much room to spread out.......you'll think you're living in a park.
19847 Merridy St.
19847 Merridy Street, Los Angeles, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,400
3014 sqft
Beautiful 5 Br 4 Ba Ranch with HUGE Backyard - This sprawling, single story, Regency style Ranch home is located on a quiet cul-de-sac and features 5-bedrooms, 4-bathrooms and a family room, with over 3,000 square feet of living space, on an almost
21300 Kingsbury St
21300 Kingsbury Street, Los Angeles, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,750
2431 sqft
Spacious 4 bedroom & 3 bath pool home in quiet area on a cul de sac street. High vaulted ceilings in the living room & formal dining room. Large step down family room with fireplace and bar that overlooks large fenced yard with private pool and spa.
10205 Lurline Avenue
10205 Lurline Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,699
1363 sqft
Ready to move in now.
10225 Lurline Avenue
10225 Lurline Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,499
1363 sqft
Charming Townhome in a most desirable area of Chatsworth close to Shopping,Train Station,Freeways & Schools.
20027 Hiawatha
20027 Hiawatha Street, Los Angeles, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,895
3400 sqft
This single story home went through a major facelift a few years ago with too many features to list. Offering 3,400 sq ft of living space on an over sized 17,250 sf lot with 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, pool, formal living, dining and a HUGE family room.
20721 Lemarsh Street
20721 Lemarsh Street, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1271 sqft
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! GORGEOUS 3 BR + 3 BA TOWNHOME IN DEVONSHIRE HIGHLANDS.
11221 Sierra Pass Place
11221 Sierra Pass Place, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
1655 sqft
This 3 bed, 2.5 bath end unit townhome in the community of Chatsworth West boasts 1,655 s. f. of living space. It features stunning panoramic views of Chatsworth’s mountain rock formations.
10929 Remmet Avenue
10929 Remmet Ave, Los Angeles, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,695
2328 sqft
Sprawling single story in ''The Trails'' community. 4 large bedrooms, big formal living/dining room with fireplace. Separate family room with wet bar.
10229-B De Soto Ave.
10229 De Soto Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
481 sqft
10229-B De Soto Ave.
Cornerstone
8609 De Soto Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,510
471 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,725
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,020
867 sqft
Charming, updated luxury apartments near 118 and 101. Recently renovated to include hardwood floors, fireplaces and new carpeting. Furnished properties available. On-site amenities include pools, a gym and a hot tub area.
Chatsworth Pointe
8900 Topanga Canyon Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,705
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,245
938 sqft
Very close to local Metro bus line, and near Chatsworth Reservoir and Chatsworth Oaks Park. Recently renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments come with air conditioning, fireplace, all appliances, and walk-in closets. On-site pool, gym, more.
Artisan Square
19200 Nordhoff St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,716
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,110
1443 sqft
Stylish one- and two-bedroom townhomes near Northridge Fashion Center Mall. Amenities include fireplaces, attached garages, patio/balconies, and walk-in closets. Tenants have use of the pool, playground, gym, and business center. Small dogs and cats allowed.
Symmetry
19535 West Nordhoff St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,805
569 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,971
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,605
1061 sqft
Brand new apartments now leasing online! Offering virtual tours and online leasing so you may secure your never been lived in apartment from the comfort of your home.
Alder
19401 Parthenia St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,795
602 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,935
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,485
1111 sqft
Brand new units feature hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Property offers residents a pool, billiard room, hot tub and clubhouse. Gym and yoga. Pet-friendly, with dog grooming area.
Independence Plaza
8735 Independence Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,475
504 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,755
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
887 sqft
Vibrant community near Cal State University. Recently renovated with walk-in closets, updated appliances and extra storage. This pet-friendly property also offers a pool, gym, hot tub and grill area.
NoVa Townhomes
8761 De Soto Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
NoVa Townhomes is centrally located at 8761 De Soto Ave Canoga Park, CA, a commuter’s dream with close access to the 118 and 101 freeways.
The Azure
8719 Variel Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,293
997 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,347
1332 sqft
Here at Azure Apartments rentals, we pride ourselves in our luxuriously-appointed, contemporary interiors, and various amenities, including our secured community entry, gated shared parking, and recreation room.
