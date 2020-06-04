All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like The Verandas.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
The Verandas
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:53 PM

The Verandas

Open Now until 6pm
21535 Roscoe Boulevard · (833) 287-7217
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
MOVE IN DEPOSIT-FREE! We offer a Deposit-Free alternative move in option where no upfront security deposit is required saving you hundreds of dollars on move-in costs.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Canoga Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

21535 Roscoe Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91304
Canoga Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 203 · Avail. Sep 6

$2,490

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1045 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Verandas.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
Luxury Apartments near Woodland HillsThe Verandas Apartments offers a serene retreat just minutes from Woodland Hills! Spacious terraces and rooftop sundecks, peaceful fountains and top-of-the-line finishes, all capture the essence of upscale living. At our boutique property, residents enjoy personalized service and extra-ample square footage in our two and three-bedroom apartments. Select homes have upstairs lofts that connect to private sundecks. Enjoy the beautiful weather on your patio or balcony or stay cozy inside and bask in the warmth of your fireplace on chilly evenings. You’ll love your new life in one of our luxury two or three-bedroom apartments. Move In Deposit-Free! Swap your traditional security deposit for a small fee costing just a fraction of your total security deposit,saving you hundreds of dollars on move-in costs.In addition to being situated very close to Westfield Topanga & The Village, CSUN, and Pierce College, The Verandas Apartments offers easy access to mult

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 Per Applicant
Deposit: $500 (2 bedroom), $750 (3 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $250 holding fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed:
limit: 3 (2 Dogs)
rent: $35 per pet
restrictions: Pit Bulls, Rottweilers, Presa Canario, German Shepherds, Huskies, Malamutes, Dobermans, Chowchows, Great Danes, St. Bernard’s, Akitas, Staffordshire Terriers, American Bull Dog, Karelian Bear Dog, Mastiff, Any hybrid or mixed breed of one of the aforementioned breeds
Dogs
limit: 2
Cats
limit: 3
Parking Details: Parking Garage: 2 Spaces per unit included. Extra parking available at additional cost. Garage lot.
Storage Details: On-site Storage Units Available

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Verandas have any available units?
The Verandas has a unit available for $2,490 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does The Verandas have?
Some of The Verandas's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Verandas currently offering any rent specials?
The Verandas is offering the following rent specials: MOVE IN DEPOSIT-FREE! We offer a Deposit-Free alternative move in option where no upfront security deposit is required saving you hundreds of dollars on move-in costs.
Is The Verandas pet-friendly?
Yes, The Verandas is pet friendly.
Does The Verandas offer parking?
Yes, The Verandas offers parking.
Does The Verandas have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Verandas offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Verandas have a pool?
Yes, The Verandas has a pool.
Does The Verandas have accessible units?
No, The Verandas does not have accessible units.
Does The Verandas have units with dishwashers?
No, The Verandas does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for The Verandas?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Fairfax
105 S Fairfax Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Corbin Terrace
7240 Corbin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Chelsea Court
500 N Rossmore Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Milano Lofts
609 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Mira
21425 Vanowen Street
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Ava Studio City
10979 Bluffside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Azure The Residences
11900 Courtleigh Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Da Vinci
909 W Temple St
Los Angeles, CA 90012

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity