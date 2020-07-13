Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony oven range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

A contemporary community of 21 residences conveniently located in Mar Vista, California, with easy access to the 405/10 Freeways, LAX, and within minutes of Venice, Culver City, Marina Del Rey, and Santa Monica without paying the high rent. The Mar Vista Lofts has a great walk score and located close to the shops on Venice Blvd, retail amenities, local eateries, and the Sunday Mar Vista Farmers Market.



Mar Vista Lofts feature open floor plans of one bedroom lofts with soaring 19 foot ceilings, two bedrooms, one bedrooms, and studio flats. Showings are by appointment only so sign up for a tour today!