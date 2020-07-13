All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:53 AM

Mar Vista Lofts

3992 S Inglewood Blvd · (912) 333-3489
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
One Month off on Select Units! Restrictions apply... Call for details! Now offering Facetime Tours! Contact tour leasing team to schedule
Location

3992 S Inglewood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90056
Mar Vista

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 06 · Avail. Jul 28

$2,706

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 660 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 17 · Avail. now

$2,895

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 735 sqft

Unit 14 · Avail. now

$2,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 805 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Mar Vista Lofts.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A contemporary community of 21 residences conveniently located in Mar Vista, California, with easy access to the 405/10 Freeways, LAX, and within minutes of Venice, Culver City, Marina Del Rey, and Santa Monica without paying the high rent. The Mar Vista Lofts has a great walk score and located close to the shops on Venice Blvd, retail amenities, local eateries, and the Sunday Mar Vista Farmers Market.

Mar Vista Lofts feature open floor plans of one bedroom lofts with soaring 19 foot ceilings, two bedrooms, one bedrooms, and studio flats. Showings are by appointment only so sign up for a tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40
Deposit: $1,000
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, 25lbs
Parking Details: Parking garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Mar Vista Lofts have any available units?
Mar Vista Lofts has 3 units available starting at $2,706 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does Mar Vista Lofts have?
Some of Mar Vista Lofts's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Mar Vista Lofts currently offering any rent specials?
Mar Vista Lofts is offering the following rent specials: One Month off on Select Units! Restrictions apply... Call for details! Now offering Facetime Tours! Contact tour leasing team to schedule
Is Mar Vista Lofts pet-friendly?
Yes, Mar Vista Lofts is pet friendly.
Does Mar Vista Lofts offer parking?
Yes, Mar Vista Lofts offers parking.
Does Mar Vista Lofts have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Mar Vista Lofts offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Mar Vista Lofts have a pool?
No, Mar Vista Lofts does not have a pool.
Does Mar Vista Lofts have accessible units?
Yes, Mar Vista Lofts has accessible units.
Does Mar Vista Lofts have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Mar Vista Lofts has units with dishwashers.
