Introducing downtown's first Thoughtful Living™ high-rise to South Park. Located at 12th and Grand, we offer well-appointed apartments, uncompromised views, and expansive amenity offerings. AVEN is located in South Park, one of downtown's most electrifying and desirable residential neighborhoods. Nestled among a selection of curated restaurants and retail options, AVEN provides a unique opportunity for residents to sample the art and culture of a flourishing community. With views of the beaming Hollywood sign and beautiful Downtown Los Angeles skyline, you know you live above it all. AVEN's 38 floors of apartments and amenities include a lush public park, modern indoor/outdoor social lounges, and two California-inspired amenity decks filled with everything you need including a half-court basketball court, an active lawn for BBQ's and other group activities, a 3 lane saltwater swimming pool, and a regulation-sized beach volleyball court.