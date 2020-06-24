All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 7440 Newcastle Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
7440 Newcastle Avenue
Last updated March 29 2019 at 1:58 PM

7440 Newcastle Avenue

7440 N Newcastle Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Reseda
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7440 N Newcastle Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91335
Reseda

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious and updated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home on great street in Reseda. Large living room with wood burning fireplace, open kitchen with dining room and light and bright family room that looks out to the expansive backyard. Good sized bedrooms on one side of the house share a full bathroom with separate stall shower and jetted tub. Master suite with it's own bath and walk-in cedar lined closet. Large back yard with lots of Fruit trees and a patio for entertainment. Central AC & Heat, Refrigerator, washer and dryer included. Driveway and street parking available. Garage not included - studio apartment rented separately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7440 Newcastle Avenue have any available units?
7440 Newcastle Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7440 Newcastle Avenue have?
Some of 7440 Newcastle Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7440 Newcastle Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7440 Newcastle Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7440 Newcastle Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7440 Newcastle Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7440 Newcastle Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7440 Newcastle Avenue offers parking.
Does 7440 Newcastle Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7440 Newcastle Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7440 Newcastle Avenue have a pool?
No, 7440 Newcastle Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7440 Newcastle Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7440 Newcastle Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7440 Newcastle Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7440 Newcastle Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Roy
3644 Overland Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Village Pointe
17171 Roscoe Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Tyrone Terrace Apartments
4949 Tyrone Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sofi Warner Center
6300 Variel Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Monarch Apartment Lofts
7918 Reseda Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91335
The Q Variel
6200 Variel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Studio House
830 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Mira
21425 Vanowen Street
Los Angeles, CA 91303

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College