7440 Newcastle Avenue

Spacious and updated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home on great street in Reseda. Large living room with wood burning fireplace, open kitchen with dining room and light and bright family room that looks out to the expansive backyard. Good sized bedrooms on one side of the house share a full bathroom with separate stall shower and jetted tub. Master suite with it's own bath and walk-in cedar lined closet. Large back yard with lots of Fruit trees and a patio for entertainment. Central AC & Heat, Refrigerator, washer and dryer included. Driveway and street parking available. Garage not included - studio apartment rented separately.