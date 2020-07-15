/
El Camino College-Compton Center
12 Apartments For Rent Near El Camino College-Compton Center
Last updated July 15 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Dairy
473 East 55th Street
473 East 55th Street, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Fantastic two bedroom in Long Beach. Apartment has been newly painted with two-tone paint and hardwood floors in the living room, carpet in the bedroom. Features good size kitchen with lots of cabinet space.
Last updated July 15 at 06:23 AM
1 Unit Available
Sutter
111 W. Del Amo
111 W. Del Amo Boulevard, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
600 sqft
. $500 off on the 1st month rent (OAC). Amenities: Laundry room, Pool, Freshly painted unit with vinyl floors. Utilities: Water, Trash. Appliances: Stove. Parking: 1 assigned IT490318 - IT49MC6231
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Lindbergh
1064 E Market St
1064 Market Street, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
895 sqft
Available 08/01/20 CENTRAL A/C & PARKING IN LOVELY RENOVATED UNITS! - Property Id: 314257 Lily Green | 657-390-6347 | Pan American Properties Now Showing our Floor Model! Renovated 2 bed, 1 bath with Central A/C and Parking: $1,850/month.
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Lindbergh
1074 E Market Street
1074 Market Street, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1000 sqft
Available 07/20/20 1074 E Market Street, Long Beach CA - Property Id: 313904 Now showing our floor model.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
East Compton
4507 E PIXLEY ST
4507 East Pixley Street, East Rancho Dominguez, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1150 sqft
2 BEDROOM 1 BATH HOME COMPLETELY UPDATED AND READY FOR YOU! ASK US ABOUT OUR MOVE IN SPECIAL - This 2 bedroom 1 bath home has everything you need, new laminate flooring throughout, new kitchen cabinets, new windows, new granite kitchen counter
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
15922 Bullis Rd
15922 South Bullis Road, East Rancho Dominguez, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom 2 Bath .
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Dairy
19 E Ellis Street
19 East Ellis Street, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$1,225
700 sqft
Spacious Studio House: Stand Alone with parking - Property Id: 37922 BEST AND QUICKEST way to reach me is via text message: 424-232-3539 TEXTS ARE GREATLY APPRECIATED. Spacious Stand alone Studio House. Closer to a 1 bedroom then a studio.
Last updated April 9 at 11:24 AM
1 Unit Available
1339 1/2 E. Schinner St.
1339 1/2 E Schinner St, Compton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
640 sqft
1339 1/2 E. Schinner St. Available 04/10/20 Lovely 1 Bedroom Detached Rear House with Private 2 Car Garage! - This unique property is located in a wonderful Compton neighborhood, and is tucked away in the rear of a well-maintained main house.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Paramount
15396 El Camino Avenue
15396 El Camino Avenue, Paramount, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
150 sqft
GREAT LOCATION FOR RENT JUST PAINTED READY TO MOVE IN WITH PRIVATE BATHROOM HURRY GOING TO RENT FAST. QUIET HOME PLEANTY OF PARKING VERY COMFORTABLE...
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Dairy
488 E Louise Street
488 East Louise Street, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nice 1bed/1bath upstairs apartment with 1-car parking space in the City of Long Beach. Large living room area. Kitchen comes with stove, oven, and plenty of cabinets. ***Refrigerator was left by previous tenant.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
2011 E Alondra Blvd
2011 East Alondra Boulevard, Compton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Gated apartment with carport in the alley! - Property Id: 217900 (UPDATE-Due to the COVID-19 we are unable to provide tours in the traditional way. We are however providing virtual tours for the safety and convenience of all of our prospects.
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
301 South Acacia Avenue
301 South Acacia Avenue, Compton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
936 sqft
Ideal property for rent! Located in a pride of ownership area of Compton, across the street from the Compton Court House. Turnkey, new laminate flooring and paint. Secured parking with gate. Ideal for a family with mother in law quarters in the rear.
