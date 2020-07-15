Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:47 AM
136 Apartments For Rent Near USC
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 06:14 AM
58 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
Piero
616 St Paul Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,090
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,996
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,807
1134 sqft
The Piero is the most prestigious address, in urban-style elegance, that Los Angeles, California has to offer. Experience gracious, apartment living in the heart of downtown.
Verified
1 of 68
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
185 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
Hope + Flower
1201 South Hope Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,458
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,964
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,489
1123 sqft
The newest collection of luxury rental residences inspired by DTLA life. Introducting Hope + Flower, two beautifully modern towers located in the heart of LA’s coveted Entertainment District.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 15 at 06:37 AM
$
80 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
Grace on Spring
732 South Spring Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,980
563 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,620
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,730
1417 sqft
Live the Way YOU'VE ALWAYS WANTED! BE A TRENDSETTER! Ready to experience downtown Los Angeles the right way? The Grace on Spring's luxurious studio, one, two, three-bedroom apartments and penthouses set a new standard for high-rise towers.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
73 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
888 at Grand Hope Park
888 South Hope Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,795
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,165
1311 sqft
888 at Grand Hope Park is located just steps away from The Bloc, the Financial District and more.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 06:36 AM
$
50 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
Griffin on Spring
755 South Spring Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,949
479 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,555
1379 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,760
1155 sqft
Live the Way YOU'VE ALWAYS WANTED! HISTORIC GLORY MEETS MODERN COMFORT! Take one step into the grand lobby of The Griffin on Spring and you’ll see this isn’t just another apartment building.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 06:11 AM
77 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
BROADWAY PALACE APARTMENTS
928 South Broadway, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,121
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,883
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,511
1062 sqft
The Broadway Palace Apartments combine classic engineering with all the fine amenities of contemporary living. Our downtown apartments feature quality luxuries that are second to none.
Verified
1 of 65
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
181 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
THEA at Metropolis
1000 West 8th Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,322
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,164
928 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,800
1383 sqft
THEA at Metropolis is perfectly positioned to elevate your DTLA experience – with all the amenities and activities right outside your door. Come see for yourself!
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
36 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
Alina
700 West 9th Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,905
508 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,450
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,270
1206 sqft
We’re doing our part to keep you, our residents, and our staff safe and healthy. Though we have suspended in-person tours for the time being, we encourage you to schedule a virtual tour today.
Verified
1 of 51
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
193 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
Aven
1120 S Grand Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,625
460 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,886
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,619
1193 sqft
Introducing downtown's first Thoughtful Living™ high-rise to South Park. Located at 12th and Grand, we offer well-appointed apartments, uncompromised views, and expansive amenity offerings.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
$
208 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
Circa LA
1200 S Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,791
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,985
1706 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$17,625
3360 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Circa is a new collection of luxury apartments, unlike anything Downtown Los Angeles has seen before.
Verified
1 of 71
Last updated July 14 at 10:14 PM
57 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
Broadway Palace
1026 S Broadway, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,118
594 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,868
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,511
992 sqft
Welcome to your new home at the Broadway Palace Apartments in LA, luxury apartments in Downtown Los Angeles where elegance is re-defined.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
63 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
8th and Hope
801 S Hope St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,646
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,475
1388 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,808
1694 sqft
Pet-friendly homes with stainless steel appliances in kitchens, keyless entry and walk-in closets. Common amenities include private cabanas, a swimming pool and a rooftop lounge. Eight minutes from downtown Los Angeles.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
19 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
Olympic by Windsor
936 S Olive St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,040
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,630
1084 sqft
Within walking distance of several bars and restaurants. Sophisticated apartments have hardwood floors, granite counters and built-in microwaves. Complex has a wine room and yoga studio.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
36 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
APEX. The One.
900 S Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,935
703 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,480
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,135
1671 sqft
Located in Financial District, near to Highway 110 and 7th Street Metro Center. Studio to 3-bedroom apartments with floor-to-ceiling windows, in-unit laundry, and hardwood and carpeted flooring. Community amenities include clubhouse, pool, gym, media room.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
208 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
1133 S. Hope
1133 South Hope Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,420
511 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,810
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,110
1185 sqft
1133 Hope offers vibrant, upscale living showcasing stunning DTLA views and luxury amenities along with easy access to the best of downtown. Join our list to learn more about our studio, one bedroom, two bedroom and penthouse residences for lease.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
14 Units Available
Westlake
The Flat
750 Garland Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,455
486 sqft
Close to Harbor Freeway, hospital and Metro bus lines. Pet-friendly studio apartments include air conditioning. Laundry facilities on every floor. Residence includes a garage, key fob access, concierge, clubhouse, game room with pool table and gym.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
55 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
Wren
1230 S Olive St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,735
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,115
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,185
1178 sqft
WREN Apartments is located at 1230 S. Olive St Los Angeles, CA and is managed by Mack Real Estate Group, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
116 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
Eighth & Grand
770 S Grand Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,036
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,076
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,446
1043 sqft
Luxury homes in the heart of LA. Online portal for resident payment convenience. Pet-friendly. Beat the heat on hot days in the pool. Close to the Los Angeles Public Library. Near the Staples Center.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
15 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
South Park by Windsor
939 S Hill St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,705
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,190
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,830
1126 sqft
Ultra-modern, upscale living. Located in Downtown L.A. Hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. On-site amenities include a pool, business center, courtyard and conference room, along with a gym and media room. In-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 06:34 AM
41 Units Available
MacArthur Park
Park Wilshire
2424 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,390
526 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Luxurious with a Renaissance Revival feel. This community offers modern fitness center amenities as well as a resident lounge, business center, and community seating. Homes include expansive views and modern appliances.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 14 at 01:00 PM
$
34 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
OLiVE DTLA
1243 S Olive St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,825
477 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,105
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,707
1028 sqft
Sleek, modern apartment building in downtown LA, near Staples Center and the Convention Center. Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with balconies. Underground garage. Small pets welcome with deposit and monthly fee. Pool and gym.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
19 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
1000 Grand by Windsor
1000 S Grand Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,730
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,135
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,605
1086 sqft
Near I-10 and I-110. Near LA Live and the Staples Center. A fantastic community with a resort-style pool, fireplace lounge, and a rooftop sky deck. Apartments offer stunning kitchens with lots of storage.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
39 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
G12 Apartments
1200 S Grand Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,605
613 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,270
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,630
1098 sqft
Conveniently located in the heart of South Park and within easy reach of Interstate 10. Wood-style plank floors, flat-panel cabinets and quartz counters in all homes. On-site sky terrace with Downtown Los Angeles views.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
7 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
The Brockman Lofts
530 W 7th St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,830
1035 sqft
Located in the Financial District of LA. Loft-style apartments with luxury fixtures and decor, a modern kitchen and in-home laundry facilities. Community includes a gym, hot tub and concierge service.