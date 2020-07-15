Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:01 AM
18 Apartments For Rent Near Oxy
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
13 Units Available
Citrus Grove
Indie Glendale Collection
1435 Stanley Ave, Glendale, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
553 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
852 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1217 sqft
The Indie Glendale Collection features seven properties, including Burchett, Chestnut, Columbus, Everett, Justin, Stanley and Wilson, each more inviting and enticing than the last.
Last updated July 14 at 10:14 PM
5 Units Available
Highland Park
Pasadena Park Place Apartment Homes
101 Bridewell St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,550
440 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,868
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,304
830 sqft
Discover the best apartments for rent in Southern California. Pasadena Park Place is set in a diverse neighborhood known for its famous landmarks and peaceful atmosphere. Our apartment community is a serene retreat amid the conveniences of city life.
Last updated May 14 at 09:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Highland Park
6150 Aldama St
6150 Aldama Street, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1200 sqft
Highland Park TownHome Style! Such a nice one! - Property Id: 276722 Two-story townhouse style unit.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Glassell Park
3827 W Ave 41 #17
3827 West Avenue 41, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
1319 sqft
Fully-furnished 3-bed, 2.5-bath townhouse in Glassell Park: - Indulge your bohemian creativity in this fully-furnished artisanal retreat. Located in Glassell Park, this 3-bed, 2.
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
Somerset
1374 E Garfield Avenue
1374 East Garfield Avenue, Glendale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1250 sqft
Welcome to this gorgeous 2 Bedroom 2 Bath and one of a kind house in great neighborhood of Glendale.
Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
Eagle Rock
4609 Ellenwood Dr
4609 Ellenwood Drive, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
810 sqft
$2,000 - 2 Bed/1.0 Bath apartment within walking distance to Occidental College. 2 Parking Stalls. Call 323-258-0607
Last updated June 8 at 05:42 PM
1 Unit Available
Highland Park
212 South Avenue 58
212 South Avenue 58, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1000 sqft
Huge 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment in the heart of Highland Park! At the end of a quiet cul de sac, this gorgeous 4 plex is just steps from Figueroa and all that Highland Park has to offer.
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
Highland Park
5023 Stratford Road
5023 Stratford Road, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
750 sqft
2bed 1bath 750 sq ft rear unit of duplex for rent in highly popular neighborhood of Highland Park! Enjoy this bright home with laminate wood flooring, A/C & heater, additional ceiling fans, new paint, new kitchen counter, sink, and faucet, and
Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Eagle Rock
7276 N Figueroa St
7276 North Figueroa Street, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
712 sqft
A wonderful 1 BR home in Eagle Rock for rent, lots of original character & charm, bright & spacious kitchen with eating area and breakfast/bar counter, great floor plan, hardwood floors in living room and bedroom.
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Glassell Park
4415 Verdugo Rd
4415 Verdugo Road, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
760 sqft
Available 08/01/20 f - Property Id: 318501 Remodeled Kitchen, some stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer. Completely remodel bathroom. Gleaming Hardwood floors throughout. Gated.
Last updated March 12 at 11:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Eagle Rock
5335 HILLMONT Avenue
5335 Hillmont Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,900
1883 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 5335 HILLMONT Avenue in Los Angeles. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Mariposa
914 E Elk Ave Apt 11
914 East Elk Avenue, Glendale, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
Newly remodeled sunny unit one bedroom on second floor 1 parking. Walking distance to shopping and Americana. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5434710)
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Somerset
1204 E Maple St
1204 East Maple Street, Glendale, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
880 sqft
Large one bedroom on the second floor of house - Property Id: 290605 Newly constructed specious ( 880sqft) one bedroom one bathroom on the second floor of the main house.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Highland Park
4924 1/2 Malta
4924 1/2 Malta St, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Wonderful 3 Bedroom Home - Beautifully Updated 3 Bedroom Home. This lovely home features an Open Concept with a Designer Kitchen and Bath, Sparking Laminate Wood Floors, Spacious Bedrooms with Mirrored Closets and Recessed lighting.
Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
Highland Park
5259 Aldama Street
5259 Aldama Street, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1032 sqft
Sweet 2bd, 2ba craftsman home in Highland Park! Walk to shops and restaurants. Enjoy the shaded rear patio with views of the San Gabriel mountains.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Adams Hill
1214 Boynton St
1214 Boynton Street, Glendale, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,600
2 Bedrooms
Ask
***LEASING NOW*** 1Bedroom Unit apartments available now . Make it your New Home !!!! 2BR unit apartments is on the second floor and will be your home and your sanctuary. Welcome to your new Glendale home.
Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
Eagle Rock
5076 Hermosa Avenue
5076 Hermosa Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1081 sqft
Owner is applying ADU extension permit. After get permit, owner will do construction for the ADU.
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
Highland Park
6919 N Figueroa Street
6919 North Figueroa Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,400
500 sqft
The Highland Park has a distinction as one of L.A.s hippest. This COMMERCIAL unit is perfect artist studio Approximately 600 square feet. With 15 of frontage on North Figueroa. 10 foot ceilings. Close to the 134-210-110 Freeways.