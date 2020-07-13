All apartments in Los Angeles
Westmoreland Lofts

201 North Westmoreland Avenue · (213) 805-8994
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

201 North Westmoreland Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90004
Rampart Village

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 1-110 · Avail. Jul 31

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 859 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Westmoreland Lofts.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
courtyard
Live. Work. Play.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $36 Per Applicant
Deposit: $1 month rent
Move-in Fees: key deposit: $80
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2
restrictions: 50 lbs weight restriction
Parking Details: Assigned parking.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Westmoreland Lofts have any available units?
Westmoreland Lofts has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does Westmoreland Lofts have?
Some of Westmoreland Lofts's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Westmoreland Lofts currently offering any rent specials?
Westmoreland Lofts is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Westmoreland Lofts pet-friendly?
Yes, Westmoreland Lofts is pet friendly.
Does Westmoreland Lofts offer parking?
Yes, Westmoreland Lofts offers parking.
Does Westmoreland Lofts have units with washers and dryers?
No, Westmoreland Lofts does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Westmoreland Lofts have a pool?
No, Westmoreland Lofts does not have a pool.
Does Westmoreland Lofts have accessible units?
No, Westmoreland Lofts does not have accessible units.
Does Westmoreland Lofts have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Westmoreland Lofts has units with dishwashers.

