Sign Up
Login
List With Us
Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like
Westmoreland Lofts.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
Westmoreland Lofts
Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:44 PM
Check Availability
1 of 30
Overview
Location
Price
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
Westmoreland Lofts
201 North Westmoreland Avenue
·
(213) 805-8994
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Rampart Village
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
201 North Westmoreland Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90004
Rampart Village
Price and availability
VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO
Studio
Unit 1-110 · Avail. Jul 31
$2,100
Click to see floorplan
Studio · 1 Bath · 859 sqft
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Westmoreland Lofts.
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
courtyard
Live. Work. Play.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length:
12 months
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee:
$36 Per Applicant
Deposit:
$1 month rent
Move-in Fees:
key deposit: $80
Additional:
Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
deposit:
$250 per pet
fee:
$250 per pet
limit:
2
restrictions:
50 lbs weight restriction
Parking Details:
Assigned parking.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does Westmoreland Lofts have any available units?
Westmoreland Lofts has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does Westmoreland Lofts have?
Some of Westmoreland Lofts's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is Westmoreland Lofts currently offering any rent specials?
Westmoreland Lofts is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Westmoreland Lofts pet-friendly?
Yes, Westmoreland Lofts is pet friendly.
Does Westmoreland Lofts offer parking?
Yes, Westmoreland Lofts offers parking.
Does Westmoreland Lofts have units with washers and dryers?
No, Westmoreland Lofts does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Westmoreland Lofts have a pool?
No, Westmoreland Lofts does not have a pool.
Does Westmoreland Lofts have accessible units?
No, Westmoreland Lofts does not have accessible units.
Does Westmoreland Lofts have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Westmoreland Lofts has units with dishwashers.
Similar Listings
Mar Vista Lofts
3992 S Inglewood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90056
Broadcast Center Apartments
7660 Beverly Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Casa Vieja Apartments
4540 N Hazeltine Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Rancho Los Feliz
3205 Los Feliz Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90039
Eton Warner
6701 Eton Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Pacific Rose Apartments
10705 Rose Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Eastown
6201 Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
4348 Lockwood Ave
4348 Lockwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90029
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Hollywood
Downtown Los Angeles
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Sherman Oaks
Northridge
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College