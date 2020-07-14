Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan patio / balcony range Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool accessible e-payments online portal playground

At Regency Apartments, we work hard to ensure our residents are happy to call our community home. We pride ourselves on our ability to cultivate a sense of community, while providing great service and unique amenities. Our one and two bedroom apartments feature new vinyl and laminate floors, balconies, spacious floorplans, ceiling fans, electric stoves, intercom entry and so much more! Our community is also equipped with a sparkling swimming pool, three laundry facilities, and assigned parking spots.



The best of Sherman Oaks is right outside your door when you call Regency Apartments home! We are conveniently located near Palms Park, Westfield Mall, Trader Joe’s and more. Whether you spend the day shopping ‘til you drop or checking out some of the best Sherman Oaks restaurants, Regency will always be happy to welcome you home!



We’d love to show you around! Please call us or email us to schedule a tour of our charming apartment community in Sherman Oaks, California.



(RLNE3449303)