Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:55 AM

Regency Apartments

14333 Addison Street · (818) 696-5645
Location

14333 Addison Street, Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sherman Oaks

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 101 · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 725 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 112 · Avail. Aug 8

$2,495

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 985 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Regency Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
accessible
e-payments
online portal
playground
At Regency Apartments, we work hard to ensure our residents are happy to call our community home. We pride ourselves on our ability to cultivate a sense of community, while providing great service and unique amenities. Our one and two bedroom apartments feature new vinyl and laminate floors, balconies, spacious floorplans, ceiling fans, electric stoves, intercom entry and so much more! Our community is also equipped with a sparkling swimming pool, three laundry facilities, and assigned parking spots.

The best of Sherman Oaks is right outside your door when you call Regency Apartments home! We are conveniently located near Palms Park, Westfield Mall, Trader Joe’s and more. Whether you spend the day shopping ‘til you drop or checking out some of the best Sherman Oaks restaurants, Regency will always be happy to welcome you home!

We’d love to show you around! Please call us or email us to schedule a tour of our charming apartment community in Sherman Oaks, California.

(RLNE3449303)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Regency Apartments have any available units?
Regency Apartments has 2 units available starting at $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does Regency Apartments have?
Some of Regency Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Regency Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Regency Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Regency Apartments pet-friendly?
No, Regency Apartments is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does Regency Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Regency Apartments offers parking.
Does Regency Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Regency Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Regency Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Regency Apartments has a pool.
Does Regency Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Regency Apartments has accessible units.
Does Regency Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Regency Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
