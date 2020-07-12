/
Coastal San Pedro
405 Apartments for rent in Coastal San Pedro, Los Angeles, CA
Marine View Apartment Homes
2905 S Cabrillo Ave, Rolling Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,745
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1020 sqft
Located near the 710 and 110 freeways, this development is convenient and beautiful. Apartment amenities include custom cabinets, dining areas, garages, mirrored closet doors and plush carpets. The community is also close to public transportation.
865 W 30th Street
865 West 30th Street, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1355 sqft
Pride of Ownership...property sits at the top of the street, Beautifully maintained home, walking distance to the ocean. New kitchen, new appliances, granite counter tops. Attached dining room with sliding glass doors to the ocean breeze.
3620 S. Pacific Ave
3620 South Pacific Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,625
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
very large one bedroom at the beach - Property Id: 300719 Living just a short walk to the beach. Pacific Sands Apartments is a peaceful and secure community, with onsite management and maintenance staff.
2808 S Carolina Street
2808 Carolina Street, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
880 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom, 1 bath house in the Point Fermin area of San Pedro. House feature a spacious eat-in kitchen, new stove and microwave, new flooring, and indoor laundry hookups. There is a a small backyard with a shed for extra storage.
1453 Silvius Avenue
1453 Silvius Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
824 sqft
PANORAMIC VIEWS of the OCEAN and CATALINA. You will be able to see the most incredible SUNRISES and SUNSETS.
1293 W 22nd St
1293 West 22nd Street, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1100 sqft
Welcome home to this lovely property located in the best neighborhood of San Pedro's very desirable Vista del Oro area. This is the front house of a duplex located on the corner of 19th and Patton.
2617 S Alma Street
2617 South Alma Street, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
860 sqft
Front unit, just like a single family home.
760 W 27th Street
760 West 27th Street, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,195
970 sqft
***PRICE REDUCED***NEWLY RENOVATED BEAUTY - FANTASTIC HARBOR VIEW - REMODELED 1 BEDROOM CORNER UNIT IN 3 UNIT BUILDING - NEW KITCHEN WITH LARGE PANTRY - LAUNDRY HOOK-UPS INSIDE - CLOSET ORGANIZER IN HUGE BEDROOM CLOSET - EXTRA STORAGE IN HALL - 1
3432 S Peck Avenue
3432 South Peck Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1548 sqft
Amazing opportunity to rent prime San Pedro real estate. 3 bedroom 3 full bath condo over looking views from Hollywood into Orange County. This Point Fermin condo has custom tile laid throughout the home and carpeted bedrooms.
2230 S Alma Street
2230 South Alma Street, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1069 sqft
Bright top floor unit open floor plan living room with fireplace kitchen has Stove oven microwave, dishwasher,Washer and dryer . Harbor views.1070 square feet. Double car garage with remote. Community Rec room and separate storage room.
550 Harborfront
550 S Palos Verdes St., Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,025
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
1037 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,815
1604 sqft
COMING TO SAN PEDRO, CA | SPRING 2020. 550 Harborfront is a new luxury apartment community unlike anything else in San Pedro. Your future home is at the center of the city’s evolving waterfront, just steps from the harbor and upcoming public market.
The Vue
255 W 5th St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,985
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,490
1479 sqft
Close to Long Beach, these luxurious units offer granite countertops, hardwood floors and fully equipped kitchens. Wheelchair-accessible and pet-friendly. On-site laundry facilities. Swimming pool and tennis court.
Harbor Terrace Apartments
441 W 3rd St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,450
415 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,895
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
850 sqft
Harbor Terrace is a vibrant apartment community located in San Pedro, Southern California, the gateway to the world.
San Pedro Bank Lofts
407 W 7th St, Lomita, CA
Studio
$1,955
1222 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,325
1525 sqft
Great location in San Pedro's artist district. Reach Long Beach via I-710 and Los Angeles via I-110. Retrofitted Bank of San Pedro offers unique residences with amenities like hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances.
30578 Ganado Drive
30578 Ganado Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
5 Bedrooms
$5,200
3168 sqft
This lovely, split level home offers unobstructed views of the ocean and Catalina Island from almost every room. On the main level is the living room and adjoining dining room with glass sliding doors and full ocean views.
322 S Miraleste Drive
322 Miraleste Drive, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1143 sqft
Immaculate end unit, in one of the BEST locations in the complex! 2 Parking spaces #198 & 199, just steps from the unit, no stairs or long winding paths. Completely renovated, newer paint, flooring, 1yr old carpet, blinds, and wall AC replaced.
1356 W 17th St
1356 W 17th St, Los Angeles, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
2090 sqft
Harbor View House in Vista Del Oro - Impressive views abound, this Vista Del Oro home surprises sitting up and over San Pedro with city light and harbor views. Charming street side appeal and big views from the Master Bedroom & Patios.
1272 W 15th St
1272 West 15th Street, Los Angeles, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2019 sqft
San Pedro 4 bedroom, 3 Bath Home with yard and Deck! - Welcome to this Tudor Style home with lots of character and charm with private master suite with access that leads to a roof top deck and patio.
451 W 1st Street Unit 3
451 West 1st Street, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
845 sqft
8 Bedrooms
Ask
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease on or before June 30, 2020.
1144 S. Palos Verdes S
1144 South Palos Verdes Street, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
510 sqft
What a location! Our building offers privacy and great ocean views, laundry facility and a beautiful maintained landscaping. Additional parking available. ***Extra Storage available***. .
986 W 9th Street
986 West 9th Street, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1400 sqft
Call Roger Hart for more info or showing at (310)350-1749. Tastefully remodeled 3 bed, 3 bath, approx. 1400 sf townhome style apartment in the desirable Vista Del Oro neighborhood.
431 W. 1st Street
431 West 1st Street, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1660 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.
643 West 17th Street
643 West 17th Street, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
900 sqft
Back unit of recently remodeled duplex in family-friendly community. Updates include brand new wood-like flooring, new white carrara quartz kitchen countertops, fresh paint, stove and refrigerator.
339 W. 6th Street
339 West 6th Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,450
2000 sqft
Commercial space For Lease. Conveniently located near shops, restaurants and more. Just minutes away from the110 freeway and Vincent Thomas bridge. This space is equipped with tattoo parlor style.
