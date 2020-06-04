All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:57 AM

10620 NoHo

10620 Victory Boulevard · (818) 538-2473
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10620 Victory Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91606
North Hollywood

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 207 · Avail. now

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 537 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 10620 NoHo.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
cable included
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
range
cable included
Property Amenities
courtyard
green community
kickboxing studio
parking
pool
bbq/grill
yoga
cats allowed
on-site laundry
10620 NoHo, an affordable garden-style community featuring one and two bedroom apartments with controlled access and covered parking. We are literally minutes from the popular NoHo Arts District where you can enjoy awesome local entertainment, live music, new restaurants, popular yoga and kickboxing studios, as well as convenient access to the Orange Metro Line which offers underground subway transportation to Downtown Los Angeles. NoHo is the place to be - allow us to welcome you home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 13 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats
restrictions: Cats Welcome with an Additional Deposit; Breed and Weight Restrictions Apply; Free Pet Rent

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10620 NoHo have any available units?
10620 NoHo has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10620 NoHo have?
Some of 10620 NoHo's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10620 NoHo currently offering any rent specials?
10620 NoHo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10620 NoHo pet-friendly?
Yes, 10620 NoHo is pet friendly.
Does 10620 NoHo offer parking?
Yes, 10620 NoHo offers parking.
Does 10620 NoHo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10620 NoHo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10620 NoHo have a pool?
Yes, 10620 NoHo has a pool.
Does 10620 NoHo have accessible units?
No, 10620 NoHo does not have accessible units.
Does 10620 NoHo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10620 NoHo has units with dishwashers.
