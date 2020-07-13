All apartments in Los Angeles
Twenty2Eleven Apartments
Twenty2Eleven Apartments

20211 Sherman Way · (818) 210-3935
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

20211 Sherman Way, Los Angeles, CA 91306
Winnetka

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Studio

Unit 238 · Avail. now

$1,505

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 482 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 258 · Avail. Jul 16

$1,660

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 679 sqft

Unit 123 · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 679 sqft

Unit 147 · Avail. Jul 22

$1,710

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 679 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Twenty2Eleven Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
oven
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
online portal
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
The sun shines brighter in California—and also at Twenty 2 Eleven Apartments. Located in the Valley, our community introduces you to a preeminent lifestyle where every day feels like a vacation day. From entertainment-oriented amenities to designer touches, our Canoga Park, CA, apartments have all the trappings of comfortable LA living.

Feel at home as soon as you pass through our controlled-access gates. Our sparkling swimming pool with a soothing spa, BBQs, and a sundeck invites you to lounge in the sun and leave any worry behind. The apartments, available in studio, one, and two-bedroom floor plans, have been recently renovated to bring a touch of luxury into your life. Enjoy gourmet kitchens with white shaker-style cabinetry and breakfast bars, walk-in closets so large they’re more like dressing rooms, as well as a modern fireplace in the expansive living rooms. Want more? Select units feature vaulted ceilings, skylights, and extra storage.

To further boost your wellbeing, our co

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $42 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2 pets maximum
Dogs
deposit: $400 per dog
rent: $40/month per dog
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Cats
deposit: $350 per cat
rent: $35/month per cat
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Twenty2Eleven Apartments have any available units?
Twenty2Eleven Apartments has 4 units available starting at $1,505 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does Twenty2Eleven Apartments have?
Some of Twenty2Eleven Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Twenty2Eleven Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Twenty2Eleven Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Twenty2Eleven Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Twenty2Eleven Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Twenty2Eleven Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Twenty2Eleven Apartments offers parking.
Does Twenty2Eleven Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Twenty2Eleven Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Twenty2Eleven Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Twenty2Eleven Apartments has a pool.
Does Twenty2Eleven Apartments have accessible units?
No, Twenty2Eleven Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Twenty2Eleven Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Twenty2Eleven Apartments has units with dishwashers.
