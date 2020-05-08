6333 Lexington Ave Apt 209

Amenities
Available 02/22/19 Located on a quiet residential street, 6333 Lexington is a great place to live! The entire building has recently been renovated and the units feature a modern look. It is centrally located in Hollywood and within walking distance to Trader Joes, the Arclight, and a ton of great shopping and restaurants. Theres always plenty to do and a lot going on close by.
This large apartment has hardwood floors, tons of closet space, a spacious remodeled kitchen with new stainless steel appliances, and air conditioning.
The complex also features secured, gated entry, assigned parking, onsite laundry and a pool. Applying with a roommate? We have a second parking spot for you!
Text 805 452 1431 and come take a look today!
We are a quiet community and dont allow pets.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4715768)