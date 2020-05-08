6333 Lexington Ave Apt 209

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking pool pet friendly

Available 02/22/19 Located on a quiet residential street, 6333 Lexington is a great place to live! The entire building has recently been renovated and the units feature a modern look. It is centrally located in Hollywood and within walking distance to Trader Joes, the Arclight, and a ton of great shopping and restaurants. Theres always plenty to do and a lot going on close by.



This large apartment has hardwood floors, tons of closet space, a spacious remodeled kitchen with new stainless steel appliances, and air conditioning.



The complex also features secured, gated entry, assigned parking, onsite laundry and a pool. Applying with a roommate? We have a second parking spot for you!



Text 805 452 1431 and come take a look today!



We are a quiet community and dont allow pets.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4715768)