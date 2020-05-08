All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6333 Lexington Ave Apt 209

6333 Lexington Ave · No Longer Available
Location

6333 Lexington Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
pool
pet friendly
Available 02/22/19 Located on a quiet residential street, 6333 Lexington is a great place to live! The entire building has recently been renovated and the units feature a modern look. It is centrally located in Hollywood and within walking distance to Trader Joes, the Arclight, and a ton of great shopping and restaurants. Theres always plenty to do and a lot going on close by.

This large apartment has hardwood floors, tons of closet space, a spacious remodeled kitchen with new stainless steel appliances, and air conditioning.

The complex also features secured, gated entry, assigned parking, onsite laundry and a pool. Applying with a roommate? We have a second parking spot for you!

Text 805 452 1431 and come take a look today!

We are a quiet community and dont allow pets.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4715768)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6333 Lexington Ave Apt 209 have any available units?
6333 Lexington Ave Apt 209 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6333 Lexington Ave Apt 209 have?
Some of 6333 Lexington Ave Apt 209's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6333 Lexington Ave Apt 209 currently offering any rent specials?
6333 Lexington Ave Apt 209 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6333 Lexington Ave Apt 209 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6333 Lexington Ave Apt 209 is pet friendly.
Does 6333 Lexington Ave Apt 209 offer parking?
Yes, 6333 Lexington Ave Apt 209 offers parking.
Does 6333 Lexington Ave Apt 209 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6333 Lexington Ave Apt 209 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6333 Lexington Ave Apt 209 have a pool?
Yes, 6333 Lexington Ave Apt 209 has a pool.
Does 6333 Lexington Ave Apt 209 have accessible units?
No, 6333 Lexington Ave Apt 209 does not have accessible units.
Does 6333 Lexington Ave Apt 209 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6333 Lexington Ave Apt 209 has units with dishwashers.
