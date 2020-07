Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym parking bike storage dogs allowed cats allowed elevator pool pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill courtyard dog park fire pit lobby media room new construction package receiving pool table

AVA Little Tokyo in Los Angeles, just blocks from the Gold and Red Metro line offers studios, one, two and three bedroom apartments that feature urban-inspired design that extends beyond the walls to social spaces throughout the community. Experience the 6th floor deck with dramatic city skyline views, a social bar and movie wall. The indoor chill lounge is an edgy and magnetic space that features game tables and plush community style seating. There is an awesome two-level fitness center and controlled access underground parking and bike storage. AVA is the new living space in the heart of Little Tokyo ? where wine bars and new clubs converge with galleries and restaurants, where sushi meets tacos, and music collides with performing arts.