Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel in unit laundry oven range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse courtyard elevator 24hr gym parking pool garage hot tub package receiving bbq/grill car charging internet access internet cafe smoke-free community

Altitude Apartments is a stunning addition to West LA's Howard Hughes Center. Split between two beautiful, 6-story structures, Altitude presents an unrivaled and contemporary living experience. Residents will be able to enjoy luxurious clubrooms, private cabanas, state-of-the-art fitness centers, swimming pools and spas. All of these complement the booming social essence that makes this community so desirable. Our contemporary interior finishes include glass tile backsplashes and stainless steel appliances. Offering studios, 1 and 2 bedrooms, the homes at Altitude were designed to be sleek, modern and efficient.