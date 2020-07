Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator 24hr maintenance business center car charging cc payments e-payments fire pit key fob access lobby online portal

Embraced on all sides by the culture and style of West LA, The Preston Miracle Mile is conveniently located on Miracle Mile-the ultimate destination for Los Angeles' hottest attractions. Ideally situated within seconds of The Grove, Rodeo Drive, the Beverly Center and the fine dining and world-class shopping of Robertson Boulevard, the community is perfectly positioned at the crossroads of Los Angeles style and Beverly Hills chic. In addition to its coveted location, The Preston Miracle Mile boasts stylish interiors reflective of its trendy setting. Stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, fireplaces and custom marble and granite countertops are just a few of the beautiful features which make up our beautiful contemporary apartment homes. Visit us today and immerse yourself in the style and culture of one of Los Angeles' most coveted neighborhoods. With a backdrop of modern Hollywood glamour and the comfort and convenience of home, the possibilities are endless.