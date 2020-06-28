All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated September 2 2019 at 1:12 PM

6108 Glen oak

6108 Glen Oak Street · No Longer Available
Location

6108 Glen Oak Street, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood United

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Available 09/15/19 Beachwood Canyon 2 bedroom 1 bath - Property Id: 145374

Wonderful character apartment in Beachwood Canyon. Hardwood floors, tile in kitchen. One parking space in back, new central heating and AC, close to markets, restaurants, pet store, cleaners. Nice peaceful building. Owner pays for utilities, water and gardener.
NON-SMOKING building and apartment. Small dogs allowed (NMT 25 lbs)-Must not be aggressive breed. Must have a good credit score. Shown by appointment only. Available 2nd week in September.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/145374p
Property Id 145374

(RLNE5082287)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

