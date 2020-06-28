6108 Glen oak

Amenities
Available 09/15/19 Beachwood Canyon 2 bedroom 1 bath - Property Id: 145374
Wonderful character apartment in Beachwood Canyon. Hardwood floors, tile in kitchen. One parking space in back, new central heating and AC, close to markets, restaurants, pet store, cleaners. Nice peaceful building. Owner pays for utilities, water and gardener.
NON-SMOKING building and apartment. Small dogs allowed (NMT 25 lbs)-Must not be aggressive breed. Must have a good credit score. Shown by appointment only. Available 2nd week in September.
