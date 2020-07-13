The Lofts at NoHo Commons

Lease Length: 1-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $43 per applicant
Deposit: $600 on approved credit
Move-in Fees: $50 Internet installation $20 for parking set up
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $500
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $50
restrictions: No aggressive breeds, weight can not exceed 35lbs
Parking Details: One parking space per lease holder. Unassigned parking.
Storage Details: No storage available.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.