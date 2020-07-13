All apartments in Los Angeles
The Lofts at NoHo Commons
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:10 AM

The Lofts at NoHo Commons

11136 Chandler Blvd · (833) 376-6111
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11136 Chandler Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 91601
North Hollywood

Price and availability

VERIFIED 11 MIN AGO

Studio

Unit 329 · Avail. now

$1,830

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 580 sqft

Unit 354 · Avail. now

$1,865

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 580 sqft

Unit 310 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,865

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 580 sqft

See 27+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 359 · Avail. now

$2,765

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 930 sqft

Unit 393 · Avail. now

$2,775

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 930 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Lofts at NoHo Commons.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
24hr gym
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
clubhouse
coffee bar
concierge
conference room
courtyard
e-payments
fire pit
game room
green community
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
new construction
online portal
package receiving
Lofts at NoHo is located at 11136 Chandler Blvd North Hollywood, CA and is managed by Polaris Property Management, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. Lofts at NoHo offers Studio to 1 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 580 to 930 sq.ft. Amenities include Air Conditioner, BBQ/Picnic Area, Business Center, Cable Ready, Controlled Access/Gated and more. This rental community is pet friendly, welcoming both cats and dogs. Property is located in the 91601 ZIP code. For more details, contact our office and we will get back to you as soon as possible.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $43 per applicant
Deposit: $600 on approved credit
Move-in Fees: $50 Internet installation $20 for parking set up
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $500
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $50
restrictions: No aggressive breeds, weight can not exceed 35lbs
Parking Details: One parking space per lease holder. Unassigned parking.
Storage Details: No storage available.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Lofts at NoHo Commons have any available units?
The Lofts at NoHo Commons has 32 units available starting at $1,830 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does The Lofts at NoHo Commons have?
Some of The Lofts at NoHo Commons's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Lofts at NoHo Commons currently offering any rent specials?
The Lofts at NoHo Commons is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Lofts at NoHo Commons pet-friendly?
Yes, The Lofts at NoHo Commons is pet friendly.
Does The Lofts at NoHo Commons offer parking?
Yes, The Lofts at NoHo Commons offers parking.
Does The Lofts at NoHo Commons have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Lofts at NoHo Commons offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Lofts at NoHo Commons have a pool?
Yes, The Lofts at NoHo Commons has a pool.
Does The Lofts at NoHo Commons have accessible units?
Yes, The Lofts at NoHo Commons has accessible units.
Does The Lofts at NoHo Commons have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Lofts at NoHo Commons has units with dishwashers.
