The Lofts at NoHo Commons

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities business center pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible elevator garage parking 24hr gym 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 clubhouse coffee bar concierge conference room courtyard e-payments fire pit game room green community guest parking hot tub internet access internet cafe key fob access lobby new construction online portal package receiving

Lofts at NoHo is located at 11136 Chandler Blvd North Hollywood, CA and is managed by Polaris Property Management, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. Lofts at NoHo offers Studio to 1 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 580 to 930 sq.ft. Amenities include Air Conditioner, BBQ/Picnic Area, Business Center, Cable Ready, Controlled Access/Gated and more. This rental community is pet friendly, welcoming both cats and dogs. Property is located in the 91601 ZIP code. For more details, contact our office and we will get back to you as soon as possible.