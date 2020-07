Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony refrigerator air conditioning bathtub carpet hardwood floors oven range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard elevator 24hr gym parking pool garage hot tub package receiving on-site laundry bbq/grill

Hampshire Place is located in the Mid-Wilshire district with easy access to the 101, 110 and 10 freeways. Find everything you desire within walking distance or just enjoy relaxing at the pool or building up some energy in the 24-hour Fitness Center. Hampshire Place has the conveniences you deserve.