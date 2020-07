Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher carpet microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse coffee bar 24hr gym parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill guest parking hot tub internet access lobby media room package receiving valet service garage business center concierge conference room doorman game room pool table

WE OFFER IN-PERSON, SELF-GUIDED, AND VIRTUAL TOUR OPTIONS. WHICH IS BEST FOR YOU? CONTACT US TODAY TO GET STARTED! Metro 417, located near Pershing Square and the Financial District, is Downtown Los Angeles' most unique rental residence. The historic Subway Terminal Building has been lovingly restored to its 1925 grandeur and reborn as Metro 417. In the magnificent lobby, soaring coffered ceilings, Italian marble floors, mosaic tile, and 24-hour front desk service team welcome you. The rich architectural details throughout and the award-winning service create an experience of timeless elegance. Contemporary residences features granite, stainless-steel, hardwood-style flooring, tile baths, elevated ceilings, and more. Come discover the benefits of boutique living in DTLA.