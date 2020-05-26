All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 5944 Lindley Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5944 Lindley Ave
Last updated August 25 2019 at 4:25 PM

5944 Lindley Ave

5944 Lindley Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Encino
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5944 Lindley Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91316
Encino

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2bf686908b ---- Bright interior, custom cabinetry, granite countertops, and stone tiles. Refinished hardwood floors in the living room a step down master bedroom w/ master bath and dining area. The spacious rear yard features a grassy area perfect for summer barbecuing or a quiet afternoon. House square footage is larger than what is shown on title. Features include: Video Surveillance system, smart thermostat with Nest, video camera door bell system and networked Fire detection system. OPEN HOUSE 8/18 @ 12:00-1:00 PM

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5944 Lindley Ave have any available units?
5944 Lindley Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 5944 Lindley Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5944 Lindley Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5944 Lindley Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5944 Lindley Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5944 Lindley Ave offer parking?
No, 5944 Lindley Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5944 Lindley Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5944 Lindley Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5944 Lindley Ave have a pool?
No, 5944 Lindley Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5944 Lindley Ave have accessible units?
No, 5944 Lindley Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5944 Lindley Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5944 Lindley Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5944 Lindley Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 5944 Lindley Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lofts at NoHo Commons
11136 Chandler Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Victor on Venice
10001 Venice Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90232
Cosmo Lofts
1617 Cosmo St
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Chelsea Court
500 N Rossmore Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90004
3838 by CLG
3838 Dunn Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90232
5217 Virginia Avenue
5217 Virginia Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90029
Carlton Canyon Apartments
5826 Carlton Way
Los Angeles, CA 90028
The Azure
8719 Variel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91304

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College