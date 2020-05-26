5944 Lindley Ave

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors bbq/grill

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors Property Amenities bbq/grill

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2bf686908b ---- Bright interior, custom cabinetry, granite countertops, and stone tiles. Refinished hardwood floors in the living room a step down master bedroom w/ master bath and dining area. The spacious rear yard features a grassy area perfect for summer barbecuing or a quiet afternoon. House square footage is larger than what is shown on title. Features include: Video Surveillance system, smart thermostat with Nest, video camera door bell system and networked Fire detection system. OPEN HOUSE 8/18 @ 12:00-1:00 PM