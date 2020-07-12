/
/
/
encino
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:45 PM
342 Apartments for rent in Encino, Los Angeles, CA
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
12 Units Available
Avalon Encino
16350 Ventura Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,283
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,140
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,670
1471 sqft
These Ventura Boulevard apartments feature in-suite laundry, plus balcony or patio. Recently renovated with hardwood floors throughout, with fireplace and granite counters. Community living with clubhouse, gym and BBQ area.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 04:41pm
3 Units Available
Lindley
5536 Lindley Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,647
1130 sqft
Close to Ventura Blvd with easy access to 101 and 405 freeways. All appliances, including a stainless steel refrigerator and garbage disposal. Granite countertops, hardwood and carpet flooring. Pool, sauna and hot tub.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 12:24pm
1 Unit Available
Newcastle Towers Apartments
5415 Newcastle Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,925
1094 sqft
Newcastle Towers is a revitalized multi-courtyard building with lush landscaping and a large pool. Remodeled kitchens feature modern appliances with new cabinetry.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
1 Unit Available
Encino Garden
17730-40 Burbank Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Superb living can be yours with one visit or phone call - you have just found your new home at Encino Gardens Apartment Homes.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4929 Zelzah Ave
4929 Zelzah Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1500 sqft
South of Ventura Blvd, Encino 3 Bed Room Remodeled - Property Id: 110822 • Goregeous and Prestigous Remodeled South of the Boulevard Encino Home.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5126 Haskell Ave
5126 Haskell Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
New construction back house! Modern adu with exclusive yards, parking, and much more. Inquire for more details. (RLNE5878773)
1 of 39
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5412 Lindley Avenue
5412 Lindley Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2 Bedroom + Den condo for rent in the heart of Encino with a wonderful floor plan. Controlled access building with camera monitoring. Top Floor corner unit with only one common wall and large balcony with view of of the pool and valley sunsets.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
White Oak
5139 White Oak Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
***NOW LEASING*** Bright, private and spacious newly renovated 1BR + 1Bath apartment will be your home and your sanctuary. This one is spacious 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom apartment, featuring, light color floors, air conditioner and wall heater.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
16431 Otsego Street
16431 Otsego Street, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2203 sqft
Wonderful Encino Woods home with 3 Bedrooms and 2 Full Baths.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
1 Unit Available
5460 White Oak Ave K303
5460 White Oak Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
990 sqft
LARGE 2 Master bed/ 2 bath condo located on the third floor, with pool view from the balcony. Fully equipped kitchen with washer & dryer hook ups in unit. 2 car tandem underground parking.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
17566 Hatteras Street
17566 Hatteras Street, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1002 sqft
Located at high desire Encino Village neighborhood. Beautiful and specious 3 bedroom, 2bath, situated in the quiet well established city of Encino.
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4536 Collett Ave
4536 Collett Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,495
2163 sqft
Fully furnished and ready for immediate move in gorgeous one level home with pool. - Gorgeous single story Fully Furnished traditional home on quiet cul-de-sac, just steps from Ventura Boulevard! Beautiful & lovingly cared by the owner.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5349 Newcastle Avenue #42
5349 Newcastle Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
New Remodeled 1 Bed 1 Bath In Encino - Beautifully remodeled 1 bed 1 bath in the heart of Encino.
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
17565 Bullock St
17565 Bullock Street, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,385
1400 sqft
Available 07/15/20 CHARMING ENCINO PARK GEM - SINGLE FAMILY HOME - Property Id: 292674 Very light and bright, charming and beautifully updated - 3 spacious bedrooms that all include ceiling fans and large closets +2 bathrooms.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5429 Newcastle Avenue Unit 221
5429 Newcastle Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,625
1072 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries) Discount / Promo: LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease on or before July 31, 2020.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
17631 Collins Street
17631 Collins Street, Los Angeles, CA
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
1971 sqft
Prime Encino location near shopping, parks, and schools with easy freeway access. This remodeled 1971 sqft home offers five bedrooms and two baths on two stories with a pool and covered carport that offers ample parking for the property.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
5403 Newcastle Avenue
5403 Newcastle Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
975 sqft
2 bedroom 2 bath upper corner unit located in the rear of the complex. Huge living room and dining area opens to a slider that accesses the convenient balcony. Well lit unit offers Laminate flooring throughout.
1 of 56
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
5325 Newcastle Avenue
5325 Newcastle Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,700
475 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Furnished gorgeous condo with Murphy bed and Block away from Ventura Boulevard in a magnificent resort-like complex just a short stroll from the Blvd.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
4939 Hayvenhurst Avenue
4939 Hayvenhurst Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1480 sqft
New lease listing! Welcome home to your Spanish Mediterranean Single level oasis in the 'Heart and Soul' of Encino! Enter the concrete brick-lined circular driveway through electric double gates! Majestic feel for sure! Interior boasts 3 bedrooms
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
4623 White Oak Place
4623 White Oak Place, Los Angeles, CA
6 Bedrooms
$15,900
7800 sqft
Custom Mediterranean VIEW & POOL Estate! This private gated property offers an amazing open floor plan that truly embraces quality& detail craftsmanship! Walls of glass overlooking an incredible VALLEY VIEW! Gourmet granite kitchen with Viking range
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
4757 Orion Avenue
4757 Orion Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1027 sqft
Looking for a great place located just blocks off the Blvd? Walk to Sherman Oaks Galleria, movies and great restaurants.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
17836 Magnolia Blvd.
17836 Magnolia Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1266 sqft
Townhouse available for Lease in desirable Encino! - Recently remodeled throughout with super nice finishes! 2/bedroom, 2 ½ bath with 1266 Sq. Ft of living space.
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
5144 Zelzah Avenue
5144 Zelzah Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,650
1859 sqft
Gorgeous 3 Bed 2.5 bathroom luxury Condo at an amazing location ! Walking distance to Ventura Blvd. Remodeled to perfection! Open floor plan, one Bedroom Down, 2 Bedrooms up.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
15737 Woodvale Road
15737 Woodvale Road, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
2983 sqft
Beautiful Corner house in the Heart of Encino, South of Ventura Blvd. Lovely open Floor Plan, Assessors says 3 bedrooms but home has 2 additional rooms that can be used as bedrooms (office or Gym). Circular Drive way and a 2 Car Garage.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAOxnard, CA
Thousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CATopanga, CABeverly Hills, CACalabasas, CAMalibu, CAWest Hollywood, CASan Fernando, CA