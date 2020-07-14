All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
Clarington Court
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:02 PM

Clarington Court

3475 Clarington Avenue · (310) 872-5275
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3475 Clarington Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90034
Palms

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 111 · Avail. now

$3,095

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1020 sqft

Unit 106 · Avail. now

$3,095

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Unit 109 · Avail. now

$3,095

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1090 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Clarington Court.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
oven
recently renovated
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
cats allowed
car charging
internet access
lobby
Clarington Court brings sophisticated living to the Westside. Our contemporary two-bedroom condo quality residences offer exceptionally luxurious floor plans measuring on average over 1,100 square feet! We are literally steps to the brand new Light Rail Expo Line which runs from Downtown Los Angeles to Santa Monica 3rd Street. Clarington Court offers exceptional unit finishes featuring brand new cabinets, backsplash, a premium stainless steel appliance package, hardwood flooring, custom LED lighting and gorgeous fireplace stone from floor to ceiling! These apartments are a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 13 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $20 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Pets Allowed: cats
deposit: $400
limit: 1
restrictions: 35 lb Weight Limit. Breed and Weight Restrictions Apply.
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot. Underground Parking Garage: 2 Spaces Provided.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Clarington Court have any available units?
Clarington Court has 3 units available starting at $3,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does Clarington Court have?
Some of Clarington Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Clarington Court currently offering any rent specials?
Clarington Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Clarington Court pet-friendly?
Yes, Clarington Court is pet friendly.
Does Clarington Court offer parking?
Yes, Clarington Court offers parking.
Does Clarington Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, Clarington Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Clarington Court have a pool?
Yes, Clarington Court has a pool.
Does Clarington Court have accessible units?
No, Clarington Court does not have accessible units.
Does Clarington Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Clarington Court has units with dishwashers.
