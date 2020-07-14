Amenities
Clarington Court brings sophisticated living to the Westside. Our contemporary two-bedroom condo quality residences offer exceptionally luxurious floor plans measuring on average over 1,100 square feet! We are literally steps to the brand new Light Rail Expo Line which runs from Downtown Los Angeles to Santa Monica 3rd Street. Clarington Court offers exceptional unit finishes featuring brand new cabinets, backsplash, a premium stainless steel appliance package, hardwood flooring, custom LED lighting and gorgeous fireplace stone from floor to ceiling! These apartments are a must see!