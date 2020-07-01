Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel granite counters ice maker oven range Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center clubhouse 24hr concierge dog park doorman elevator 24hr gym parking pool bike storage garage hot tub lobby package receiving yoga cats allowed bbq/grill conference room guest parking internet access valet service

Our office is currently only open for self-guided and virtual tours at this time. Please schedule yours today.



The Legacy at Westwood is a full service luxurious rental community set on 1.87 acres of premier real estate on Wilshire Boulevard in Westwood, an internationally renowned community in Los Angeles. Legacy at Westwood consists of two 6-story buildings over a common 3-story subterranean style parking structure. We offer a grand entrance interior decorated lobby, central upscale clubhouse, 24-hour fitness center, yoga and boot camp classes. Not to mention a tropical pool with a Jacuzzi that overlooks the prestigious Wilshire Corridor. The Legacy at Westwood is pet-friendly and is Westwood's one-of-a-kind luxury rental community, and it will change the way you think about urban living. It's all here. Just steps away from home, an exciting virtually limitless array of shopping, dining, and entertainment opportunities await. From family eateries to gourmet dining, from unique bou