All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like Legacy at Westwood.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
Legacy at Westwood
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:53 PM

Legacy at Westwood

Open Now until 7pm
10833 Wilshire Boulevard · (310) 340-6151
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
"One Month Free + additional Two Weeks Free Look and Lease Special!"
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Westwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10833 Wilshire Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90024
Westwood

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 414 · Avail. now

$3,846

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 744 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 223 · Avail. now

$4,628

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1207 sqft

Unit 308 · Avail. now

$4,674

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1193 sqft

Unit 608 · Avail. now

$4,764

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1146 sqft

See 6+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 316 · Avail. Jul 26

$6,055

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1630 sqft

Unit 601 · Avail. Aug 17

$7,255

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1775 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Legacy at Westwood.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
granite counters
ice maker
oven
range
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
clubhouse
24hr concierge
dog park
doorman
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
bike storage
garage
hot tub
lobby
package receiving
yoga
cats allowed
bbq/grill
conference room
guest parking
internet access
valet service
Our office is currently only open for self-guided and virtual tours at this time. Please schedule yours today.

The Legacy at Westwood is a full service luxurious rental community set on 1.87 acres of premier real estate on Wilshire Boulevard in Westwood, an internationally renowned community in Los Angeles. Legacy at Westwood consists of two 6-story buildings over a common 3-story subterranean style parking structure. We offer a grand entrance interior decorated lobby, central upscale clubhouse, 24-hour fitness center, yoga and boot camp classes. Not to mention a tropical pool with a Jacuzzi that overlooks the prestigious Wilshire Corridor. The Legacy at Westwood is pet-friendly and is Westwood's one-of-a-kind luxury rental community, and it will change the way you think about urban living. It's all here. Just steps away from home, an exciting virtually limitless array of shopping, dining, and entertainment opportunities await. From family eateries to gourmet dining, from unique bou

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 Per Applicant
Deposit: $500
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $50 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, 30 lbs each
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot. Assigned Underground Parking Structure with Complimentary Valet.
Storage Details: Bike Storage
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Legacy at Westwood have any available units?
Legacy at Westwood has 12 units available starting at $3,846 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does Legacy at Westwood have?
Some of Legacy at Westwood's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Legacy at Westwood currently offering any rent specials?
Legacy at Westwood is offering the following rent specials: "One Month Free + additional Two Weeks Free Look and Lease Special!"
Is Legacy at Westwood pet-friendly?
Yes, Legacy at Westwood is pet friendly.
Does Legacy at Westwood offer parking?
Yes, Legacy at Westwood offers parking.
Does Legacy at Westwood have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Legacy at Westwood offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Legacy at Westwood have a pool?
Yes, Legacy at Westwood has a pool.
Does Legacy at Westwood have accessible units?
Yes, Legacy at Westwood has accessible units.
Does Legacy at Westwood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Legacy at Westwood has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Legacy at Westwood?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Madrid Apartments
7125 Lennox Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91405
Mozaic at Union Station
888 N Alameda St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Wren
1230 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Wilshire Vermont
3183 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
3754 South Sepulveda
3754 Sepulveda Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90034
The Reserve at Warner Center
22100 Erwin St
Los Angeles, CA 91367
8575 Pickford St
8575 Pickford Street
Los Angeles, CA 90035
Santa Fe Lofts
121 E 6th St
Los Angeles, CA 90014

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity