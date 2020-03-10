5636 Natick Avenue

Amenities
One-Bedroom Guest House in Sherman Oaks - Property Id: 180553
Brand new, first time available, one-bedroom guest house in quiet area of Sherman Oaks, close to freeways and shopping. Separate building with spacious rooms, open cathedral ceiling, French doors, refrigerator, dishwasher, and microwave. New bathroom with glass shower enclosure. Washer/dryer inside unit, walk in closet, private yard, and security gated access. This small house has it all. Utilities (gas, water, electrical) included. Available for occupancy afterDecember 1, 2019.
Property Id 180553
No Dogs Allowed
