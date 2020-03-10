5636 Natick Avenue

Amenities

Brand new, first time available, one-bedroom guest house in quiet area of Sherman Oaks, close to freeways and shopping. Separate building with spacious rooms, open cathedral ceiling, French doors, refrigerator, dishwasher, and microwave. New bathroom with glass shower enclosure. Washer/dryer inside unit, walk in closet, private yard, and security gated access. This small house has it all. Utilities (gas, water, electrical) included. Available for occupancy afterDecember 1, 2019.

No Dogs Allowed



