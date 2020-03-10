All apartments in Los Angeles
5636 Natick Avenue
5636 Natick Avenue

5636 Natick Ave · No Longer Available
Location

5636 Natick Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91411
Van Nuys

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
One-Bedroom Guest House in Sherman Oaks - Property Id: 180553

Brand new, first time available, one-bedroom guest house in quiet area of Sherman Oaks, close to freeways and shopping. Separate building with spacious rooms, open cathedral ceiling, French doors, refrigerator, dishwasher, and microwave. New bathroom with glass shower enclosure. Washer/dryer inside unit, walk in closet, private yard, and security gated access. This small house has it all. Utilities (gas, water, electrical) included. Available for occupancy afterDecember 1, 2019.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/180553
Property Id 180553

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5366573)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5636 Natick Avenue have any available units?
5636 Natick Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5636 Natick Avenue have?
Some of 5636 Natick Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5636 Natick Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5636 Natick Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5636 Natick Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5636 Natick Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5636 Natick Avenue offer parking?
No, 5636 Natick Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5636 Natick Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5636 Natick Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5636 Natick Avenue have a pool?
No, 5636 Natick Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5636 Natick Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5636 Natick Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5636 Natick Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5636 Natick Avenue has units with dishwashers.

