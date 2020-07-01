All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:17 AM

Club Marina

12435 W Jefferson Blvd · (213) 306-3907
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12435 W Jefferson Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Marina Del Rey

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 115 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,820

Studio · 1 Bath · 484 sqft

Unit 219 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,855

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 409 sqft

Unit 315 · Avail. Aug 25

$1,970

Studio · 1 Bath · 484 sqft

See 2+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 309 · Avail. Jul 22

$2,220

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 627 sqft

Unit 109 · Avail. Aug 7

$2,220

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 627 sqft

Unit 305 · Avail. Aug 21

$2,635

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 699 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Club Marina.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
24hr gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
bbq/grill
cc payments
clubhouse
e-payments
game room
lobby
media room
online portal
package receiving
pool table
Club Marina Apartments is a beautiful community nestled in the heart of Los Angeles, California. Terraced in natural surroundings, Club Marina provides a tranquil "sweet spot" for your soul. We are conveniently close the I-405 providing easy access to LAX, Santa Monica College, UCLA, USC, LMU, fine dining, excellent shopping, and entertainment. Everything you need is just steps from your front door.

Make the choice from one of our creatively designed floor plans. With contemporary interiors and appealing features, there is something for everyone. Our spacious studio, one, and two bedroom floor plans are well equipped and feature your own personal balcony, ceiling fans, and kitchen appliances. Select homes offer a cozy fireplace and vaulted ceilings. We are pet-friendly, so bring the whole family.

Club Marina has amazing community amenities including a fitness center, soothing spa, laundry facility, and theatre room. Our professional on-site management team promises to provide residents superb and quality service. Take a look at our photo gallery or call us to schedule your tour, today. Let us show you why Club Marina Apartments is the perfect place to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 5-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: Studio for $500, 1 bedroom for $500, 2 bedroom for $750
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
limit: 2 pet maximum per home
rent: $50 per pet
restrictions: Pets must not weight more than 45 pounds at full-grown weight. Breed restrictions apply.
Dogs
deposit: $500
Cats
deposit: $350
Parking Details: Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Club Marina have any available units?
Club Marina has 8 units available starting at $1,820 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does Club Marina have?
Some of Club Marina's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Club Marina currently offering any rent specials?
Club Marina is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Club Marina pet-friendly?
Yes, Club Marina is pet friendly.
Does Club Marina offer parking?
Yes, Club Marina offers parking.
Does Club Marina have units with washers and dryers?
No, Club Marina does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Club Marina have a pool?
No, Club Marina does not have a pool.
Does Club Marina have accessible units?
Yes, Club Marina has accessible units.
Does Club Marina have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Club Marina has units with dishwashers.
