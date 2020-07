Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities 24hr gym pool bbq/grill internet access dogs allowed cats allowed elevator garage parking pet friendly bike storage clubhouse conference room game room green community internet cafe online portal package receiving pool table

Just steps from the beach and minutes from Venice, Avalon Playa Vista offers thoughtfully designed 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes that boast gourmet kitchens and private balconies or patios, spacious closets, and in unit washer and dryer. Community amenities include a fitness center, swimming pool, barbecue areas, and free WiFi in common areas. Located near public transportation with easy access to I 405 and I 90, Avalon Playa Vista is the perfect Los Angeles apartment to call home.