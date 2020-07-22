All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like Carlton Canyon Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
Carlton Canyon Apartments
Last updated July 22 2020 at 6:45 PM

Carlton Canyon Apartments

Open Now until 5pm
5826 Carlton Way · (323) 417-1356
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Hollywood
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

5826 Carlton Way, Los Angeles, CA 90028
Hollywood

Price and availability

VERIFIED 22 days AGO

Studio

Unit 200F-108 · Avail. now

$1,500

Studio · 1 Bath · 475 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Carlton Canyon Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
refrigerator
stainless steel
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
oven
range
recently renovated
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
media room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
accepts section 8
Carlton Canyon Apartments offers signature Hollywood style residences nestled in the heart of Hollywood itself. Situated between the famed Hollywood and Sunset Boulevards and across from Netflix headquarters, this 1924 building was built by Paramount Pictures for its very own actors! Nearby you’ll find the Hollywood/Western subway stop, Trader Joe’s supermarket, movie theatres, restaurants, and classic Hollywood museums. If you’re looking for that authentic Hollywood feel, look no further than Carlton Canyon Apartments.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $500 on approved credit
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
limit: 2
rent: $50
restrictions: Aggressive breed restriction
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Carlton Canyon Apartments have any available units?
Carlton Canyon Apartments has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does Carlton Canyon Apartments have?
Some of Carlton Canyon Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Carlton Canyon Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Carlton Canyon Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Carlton Canyon Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Carlton Canyon Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Carlton Canyon Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Carlton Canyon Apartments offers parking.
Does Carlton Canyon Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Carlton Canyon Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Carlton Canyon Apartments have a pool?
No, Carlton Canyon Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Carlton Canyon Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Carlton Canyon Apartments has accessible units.
Does Carlton Canyon Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Carlton Canyon Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in Carlton Canyon Apartments?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Tyrone Terrace Apartments
4949 Tyrone Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91423
3033 Wilshire
3033 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
Met West on Sunset
5837 W Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Rockwood at the Cascades
16601 Foothill Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91342
NMS Northridge
9710 Zelzah Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Atelier
801 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Medici
725 S Bixel St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
MySuite Superior
17809 Superior Street
Los Angeles, CA 91325

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLos Angeles 2 Bedroom Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Apartments
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity