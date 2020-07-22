Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal hardwood floors refrigerator stainless steel bathtub ceiling fan granite counters oven range recently renovated walk in closets Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking media room cats allowed dogs allowed accessible accepts section 8

Carlton Canyon Apartments offers signature Hollywood style residences nestled in the heart of Hollywood itself. Situated between the famed Hollywood and Sunset Boulevards and across from Netflix headquarters, this 1924 building was built by Paramount Pictures for its very own actors! Nearby you’ll find the Hollywood/Western subway stop, Trader Joe’s supermarket, movie theatres, restaurants, and classic Hollywood museums. If you’re looking for that authentic Hollywood feel, look no further than Carlton Canyon Apartments.