Amenities
Carlton Canyon Apartments offers signature Hollywood style residences nestled in the heart of Hollywood itself. Situated between the famed Hollywood and Sunset Boulevards and across from Netflix headquarters, this 1924 building was built by Paramount Pictures for its very own actors! Nearby you’ll find the Hollywood/Western subway stop, Trader Joe’s supermarket, movie theatres, restaurants, and classic Hollywood museums. If you’re looking for that authentic Hollywood feel, look no further than Carlton Canyon Apartments.