Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range air conditioning oven Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly car charging gym parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access cats allowed

We are still open and offer many virtual options including live video tours, 3D virtual tours, and text. Lincoln Place Apartment Homes in Venice, CA 90291 is a true apartment community with a neighborhood feel, just a half mile from Abbot Kinney and Venice Beach! Come home to pet friendly and smoke free living with wood flooring, quartz countertops, gas stoves, private patios, on site recycling and in home washer and dryer. Smart home technology including locks and thermostat available! Lincoln Place Apartment Homes features a resort style swimming pool with underwater speakers, a rooftop social deck, a two story fitness center with indoor/outdoor workout areas and a centralized open park area. Guarantors welcome. BY PROVIDING YOUR PHONE NUMBER, YOU CONSENT TO RECEIVE TEXT MESSAGES. Must be 18 or older to participate in Aimco text messaging information and appointments. You may only enter the program with a mobile number that is registered to you. Message and data rates apply. The program is governed by Aimco Text Messaging Terms and Conditions provided at AimcoTextTerms.com, Aimco Text Messaging Privacy Policy provided at AimcoTextPrivacy.com and Aimco General Privacy Policy provided at AimcoPrivacy.com. Text STOP to receive stop receiving text message reminders or HELP for assistance.