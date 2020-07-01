5515 PACIFIC Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities elevator parking garage

Feel like you are living on a cruise ship! Unit is facing South and located on the main channel, Watch all boats float by this architectural 2 story Penthouse unit with direct Ocean & Marina views! Large, remodeled kitchen with island that opens to living & dining area with 20 foot ceilings. Fireplace in living room and master bedroom. Living room, featuring floor to ceiling windows, and outdoor balcony. Master suite has a private bath, walk-in closet and partial ocean views. Lofted 3rd bedroom, perfect for use as a bedroom, office den, etc.