All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 5515 PACIFIC Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5515 PACIFIC Avenue
Last updated January 17 2020 at 2:40 PM

5515 PACIFIC Avenue

5515 S Pacific Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Venice
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5515 S Pacific Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90292
Venice

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
Feel like you are living on a cruise ship! Unit is facing South and located on the main channel, Watch all boats float by this architectural 2 story Penthouse unit with direct Ocean & Marina views! Large, remodeled kitchen with island that opens to living & dining area with 20 foot ceilings. Fireplace in living room and master bedroom. Living room, featuring floor to ceiling windows, and outdoor balcony. Master suite has a private bath, walk-in closet and partial ocean views. Lofted 3rd bedroom, perfect for use as a bedroom, office den, etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5515 PACIFIC Avenue have any available units?
5515 PACIFIC Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5515 PACIFIC Avenue have?
Some of 5515 PACIFIC Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5515 PACIFIC Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5515 PACIFIC Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5515 PACIFIC Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5515 PACIFIC Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5515 PACIFIC Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5515 PACIFIC Avenue offers parking.
Does 5515 PACIFIC Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5515 PACIFIC Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5515 PACIFIC Avenue have a pool?
No, 5515 PACIFIC Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5515 PACIFIC Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5515 PACIFIC Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5515 PACIFIC Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5515 PACIFIC Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Club Marina
12435 W Jefferson Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Belasera at Superior
17720 Superior St
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Blix 32
10834 Blix Street
Los Angeles, CA 91602
The Hesby
5031 Fair Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Alder
19401 Parthenia St
Los Angeles, CA 91324
Milano Lofts
609 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Hope + Flower
1201 South Hope Street
Los Angeles, CA 90015
The Highland at Sherman Oaks
4355 Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College