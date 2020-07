Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher oven smoke-free units Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park gym parking pool e-payments garage hot tub lobby cats allowed cc payments conference room courtyard internet access media room online portal smoke-free community

Our gorgeous, modern residences offer luxurious apartment living in a premier location of the San Fernando Valley—the heart of Studio City. Enjoy coming home to your spacious and thoughtfully designed apartment home with deluxe gourmet kitchen, full-size washer/dryer, and ample closet space. Our upscale, pet-friendly community amenities include an onsite pet park, sparkling lap pool & spa, resident lounge with full-kitchen, and fully-equipped fitness studio.Our central location makes it easy to get anywhere around town. We’re steps away from Universal City, Ventura Blvd and the Metro Red Line with easy connections to Pasadena, Long Beach, Norwalk, Redondo Beach, Warner Center and downtown LA. 101, I-5 and 134 are also easily accessible; our location is meant to make your life as fun and convenient as possible.