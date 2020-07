Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony refrigerator air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub carpet extra storage granite counters oven range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse courtyard elevator 24hr gym parking pool putting green garage hot tub package receiving sauna community garden conference room game room internet access lobby pool table

Versailles Koreatown Apartments are located in the heart of Koreatown, Los Angeles, and just minutes from downtown. Experience luxury apartment life as you never have before- where lavish features enhance magnificent interior spaces and convenient amenities set the stage for a premier lifestyle. Outside of our Versailles Koreatown Apartments you will find courtyards, fountains, and lush gardens. The putting green is manicured for your precision, and you can relax by our tranquil Zen garden designed for meditation. There's also the state-of-the-art health center to keep you in top form. These lifestyle amenities and more are at the heart of what makes Versailles Koreatown Apartments a distinguished apartment community and how home should feel.