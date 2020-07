Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities patio / balcony dishwasher garbage disposal ice maker microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court business center clubhouse concierge courtyard doorman elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub media room cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly car charging internet access

We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only. Schedule yours today!



Up to 8 Weeks Free + 6 Months Free Parking! Call for Details!



1111 Wilshire in City West boasts a convenient location to all of the fine amenities Los Angeles has to offer. Whether you’re looking for premiere shopping, a variety of restaurants spanning the gamut of global cuisine, or easy access to cultural attractions such as concert venues, museums, and theaters; start calling 1111 Wilshire home and they will easily be within your reach. When you make the choice to live in stylish, upscale apartments in Los Angeles, you are choosing luxury, which we’re happy to provide.



When creating 1111 Wilshire’s high-end luxury apartments, we stopped at nothing to obtain the best accents, appliances, and went over each and every detail of each floor plan to design something truly special. We’ve gone out of our way to provide a truly magical living experience for our residents. Take