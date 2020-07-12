/
512 Apartments for rent in Sylmar, Los Angeles, CA
$
4 Units Available
Rockwood at the Cascades
16601 Foothill Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,765
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,627
973 sqft
Surrounded by vast open space in Sylmar. One- and two-bedroom apartments with huge windows, walk-in closets, and private balconies. Community offers a TV lounge, swimming pool, game room, fitness center, and dog park.
2 Units Available
Astoria Mountain View
14067 W Astoria St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,772
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,097
917 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At our beautiful community each apartment includes all the amenities you need to make you feel right at home, including a large kitchen fully equipped for in-home cooking, separate dining and living areas, central air conditioning, and even a
5 Units Available
Dronfield Mountain View
13140 N Dronfield Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,643
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,964
876 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At our beautiful community, you will find comfort and elegance along with great customer service.
1 Unit Available
13280 Dronfield Avenue #18
13280 Dronfield Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1472 sqft
Wonderful townhome in 28 Polk Village complex at Polk and Dronfield. - Unit #18 is located in the back of the complex away from traffic noise. New paint. New carpet.
1 Unit Available
13487 Hubbard St #11
13487 Hubbard Street, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
981 sqft
Lovely 2BD 3BA townhome in Sylmar! - Lovely 2BD, 3BA townhouse located in Sylmar! Near the 210 freeway, Sylmar Square shopping center, Sylmar High School, San Fernando Mission Community College, Hubbard Elementary as well as the Veterans and El
1 Unit Available
13114 1/2 Dronfield Avenue
13114 1/2 Dronfield Ave, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1077 sqft
Beautiful Remodeled Sylmar Condo - Remodeled two-story end unit with three bedrooms two bathrooms comprised of 1,077 square feet. New Hardwood floors on first floor and carpet in the bedrooms upstairs.
1 Unit Available
12432 La Cresta Way
12432 La Cresta Way, Los Angeles, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,150
2885 sqft
12432 La Cresta Way Available 08/01/20 Spacious Sylmar Gated Community Home - This two story 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, 2,885 sqft home has everything you need.
1 Unit Available
14425 Foothill Blvd
14425 Foothill Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1100 sqft
Spacious Townhouse offers direct access from 2 car garage. First level has upgraded kitchen with NEW cabinets, counters & stainless steel appliances, Living room has tile flooring and a fireplace and half bath downstairs.
1 Unit Available
13437 Wheeler Avenue
13437 Wheeler Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1300 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.
1 Unit Available
13825 Beaver Street #33
13825 Beaver Street, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1199 sqft
13825 Beaver Street #33 Available 08/10/19 Coming Soon! North Pointe Villas 3 Bedroom Condo in Sylmar! - San Fernando Valley Rental Home located off of Dronfield Avenue in the North Point Villas Community of Sylmar.
1 Unit Available
14852 Castille Way
14852 W Castille Way, Los Angeles, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
1546 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 1,574 sqft home in a private community with open floor plan. Kitchen includes stainless appliances, quartz countertops and lots of storage space. Small private patio and garden area in the back.
1 Unit Available
MySuite at Granada Hills
11611 Blucher Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
222 sqft
Short and long term living has come to Granada Hills in the form of private, furnished suites with all utilities paid, inclusive of high speed WiFi and streaming TV!Mysuite Granada Hills offers online tours, application and move into your new pet
1 Unit Available
15548 Crestview Lane #49
15548 Crestview Lane, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,795
1522 sqft
Gorgeous Panoramic Hilltop Views 2+3 Fully furnished Long or short term in Granada Hills - Breathtaking, awesome views from all windows, patios, and balconies. Spacious 2 Bedroom 3 bath Home! Approx.1522 sq.ft.
1 Unit Available
15554 St Rinaldi
15554 Rinaldi Street, Los Angeles, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
1726 sqft
Checkout this nice 4 bedroom, 2 bath Pool Home located in the lovely Grananda Hills! This home features a nice kitchen, dining area, and family room leading to the pool! In close proximity of shopping, grocery stores, Northridge Mall and much more.
1 Unit Available
731 Harps St
731 Harps Street, San Fernando, CA
Studio
$1,600
365 sqft
Beautiful studio in the city of San Fernando - Property Id: 236550 Beautiful cozy studio in the city of San Fernando available now !!!! Brand new modern ADU unit just recently remodeled with brand new kitchen counter tops, new tile and laminate
7 Units Available
The Village
23700 Valle del Oro, Santa Clarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,814
858 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the heart of Santa Clarita, California, the apartments at The Village Apartment Homes provide an endless variety of amenities and designer apartment floor plans amid a beautifully landscaped retreat.
11 Units Available
The Terrace Apartments
21311 Alder Dr, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,659
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
933 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,236
1070 sqft
The Terrace Apartment Homes, located in beautiful Santa Clarita, California, offers apartments with style and luxury at an affordable price! Check out our available Santa Clarita apartments and you'll see that we have spacious, open floor plans, a
9 Units Available
Canyon Ridge
23645 Meadowridge Dr, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,690
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
1000 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
$
14 Units Available
NMS Northridge
9710 Zelzah Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,145
900 sqft
NMS Northridge is a lovely gated apartment community located in Northridge, just a few blocks away from the CSUN campus.
$
5 Units Available
Monte Vista
11777 Foothill Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,724
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Contemporary homes with extra storage and patios. Community includes a tennis court and laundry center. By I-210. Near numerous attractions, including Discovery Cube Los Angeles, Hansen Dam Equestrian Center and San Gabriel Mountains National Monument.
5 Units Available
Grand Apartments on Lindley
10201 Lindley Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,895
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,280
939 sqft
Welcome to the Grand Apartments on Lindley your everyday getaway. This apartment community has a welcoming environment and all the best amenities.
$
6 Units Available
Canyon Crest
23639 Newhall Ave, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,730
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,425
1122 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
4 Units Available
8742 Orion
8742 Orion Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,150
1 Bedroom
$1,400
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Security Deposit amount pending screening results. Enjoy a comfortable and casual lifestyle of living. Our property offers a decent size 1 Bedroom 1 Bath and is conveniently located near the 405 freeway with easy access to all major transportation.
1 Unit Available
Townhomes at Lost Canyon
18179 W Terra Verde Pl, Santa Clarita, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,966
1472 sqft
Spacious apartments have walnut plank flooring and gallery-style track lighting. Kitchens feature quartz counters and backsplashes. Heated swimming pool and a covered lounging cabana. Located near Whitney Canyon Park.
