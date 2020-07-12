287 Apartments for rent in Northridge, Los Angeles, CA

/
58 Units Available
Symmetry
19535 West Nordhoff St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,805
569 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,971
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,605
1061 sqft
Brand new apartments now leasing online! Offering virtual tours and online leasing so you may secure your never been lived in apartment from the comfort of your home.
1 Unit Available
Halsted
18402 W Halsted St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,555
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Halsted is an apartment community located adjacent to the California State University Northridge (CSUN) campus, making it an attractive choice for many of the areas students.
8 Units Available
Meridian Place Apartment Homes
9423 Reseda Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,806
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,293
1169 sqft
Air conditioned units with island kitchens, large closets, in-unit washers and dryers, and ceiling fans. Conveniently situated near I-465 for easy access to Meridian Hills and Keystone at the Crossing.
3 Units Available
Artisan Square
19200 Nordhoff St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,711
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,110
1443 sqft
Stylish one- and two-bedroom townhomes near Northridge Fashion Center Mall. Amenities include fireplaces, attached garages, patio/balconies, and walk-in closets. Tenants have use of the pool, playground, gym, and business center. Small dogs and cats allowed.
6 Units Available
Citronia
18550 Citronia St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,770
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,145
975 sqft
This property offers residents covered parking, a business center, pool and on-site laundry. Apartments feature air conditioning, fireplaces and patios/balconies. Northridge Shopping Center and California State University are both nearby.
14 Units Available
NMS Northridge
9710 Zelzah Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,145
900 sqft
NMS Northridge is a lovely gated apartment community located in Northridge, just a few blocks away from the CSUN campus.
243 Units Available
Meridian Pointe
9500 Zelzah Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,250
338 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,745
538 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,487
762 sqft
Meridian Pointe has everything you need, from a state-of-the-art fitness center, to a resort-style swimming pool and spa, to a media room with reclining leather couches, … and more! Conveniently located just off the 118 and 405 freeways in the
5 Units Available
Legacy Apartment Homes
18452 Halsted St, San Fernando, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,323
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Legacy Apartment Homes feature contemporary rental apartment living in Northridge - one of the more desirable areas in LA's San Fernando Valley.
21 Units Available
Candlewood North Apartment Homes
9830 Reseda Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,545
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,715
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,240
1030 sqft
Spacious units with open floor plans. Luxurious amenities including hardwood floors and walk-in closets. On-site amenities include a hot tub, full lobby area and pool. New construction. Pet-friendly community.
5 Units Available
Grand Apartments on Lindley
10201 Lindley Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,895
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,280
939 sqft
Welcome to the Grand Apartments on Lindley your everyday getaway. This apartment community has a welcoming environment and all the best amenities.
4 Units Available
MySuite Superior
17809 Superior Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,395
226 sqft
ONLINE TOURS AND LEASING AVAILABLE-Contact the property for links!Mysuite Superior offers furnished private suites with all utilities included! Your private suite features a private bathroom and dry bar area complete with individual fridge.
5 Units Available
Village Pointe
17171 Roscoe Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,555
445 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,760
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
On-site, 24-hour laundry with 24-hour fitness center. Community amenities include heated, saltwater swimming pool, outdoor spa area and courtyard. Quaint interiors are easy to customize.
2 Units Available
NMS Superior
17809 Superior Street, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,397
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
NMS Superior offers lovely 2 bedroom and 3 bedroom apartment homes in Northridge, just a few blocks away from CSUN! Cat friendly, this controlled-access entry building has an elevator and garage parking.
1 Unit Available
Belasera at Superior
17720 Superior St, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,760
1607 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Elegant apartments with custom flooring and walk-in closets. Community highlights include a 24-hour gym, courtyard and grill area. Near California State University, Northridge. Easy access to I-405.
1 Unit Available
18200 Gresham St
18200 Gresham Street, Los Angeles, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
2096 sqft
Newly Refreshed 4 Br 3 Ba Charmer Near CSUN - Absolutely Charming 2,096 sq ft 4 Br 3 Ba with Huge Open Floor Plan. Safe and friendly neighborhood. There’s fresh paint inside and out, finished Garage with tile floors and full appliances.
1 Unit Available
18532 Mayall Street
18532 Mayall Street, Los Angeles, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
1400 sqft
An Amazing 4 bedroom 2.5 bath, Newly Remodeled, Townhome Minutes From Cal State Northridge (CSUN) is Available Now! It has a nice Granite counter-top Kitchen with a Refrigerator, Microwave, Stove and Dishwasher all included.
1 Unit Available
18425 Malden St
18425 Malden Street, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1100 sqft
2 beds and 2 baths + Washer/Dryer included in this unit. Get a 1 month free on a 13 month lease going on now! NOW OFFERING VIRTUAL TOURS, IN-PERSON DISTANT TOURS, AND SELF TOURS! Apply on www.coastlinerea.com Pet Friendly Spacious Apartments.
1 Unit Available
18809 Maplewood Ln
18809 Maplewood Lane, Los Angeles, CA
5 Bedrooms
$6,600
3755 sqft
Stunning 5 Br 4.
1 Unit Available
8343 Amigo Avenue
8343 Amigo Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
850 sqft
TWO BEDROOM/ONE BATH APARTMENT FOR RENT - Property Id: 206477 NEWLY UPDATED 2 Bedroom/One Bath Apartment for Rent TWO BEDROOM/ONE BATH APARTMENT FOR RENT IMMACULATE, New Paint, New Porcelain TILE Floors, 4-A/C's, Stove, Garbage Disposal, Large
1 Unit Available
8328 Gladbeck Ave
8328 Gladbeck Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
675 sqft
Spacious 1 bed/1 bath apartment - Property Id: 170721 PLEASE READ BEFORE REQUESTING A VIEW. We mean it! Don't waste your time nor ours: •NO KIDS. Sorry! •NO SMOKERS (shared walls and vents) •Credit and background will be checked • 2 people MAXIMUM.
1 Unit Available
9000 Vanalden Avenue
9000 Vanalden Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1458 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 2br/3ba 1458 ft2 Northbrooke townhouse is now available. This townhouse has vaulted ceilings, and engineered hardwood flooring throughout. The large master bedroom has a 3/4 bath and walk in closet.
1 Unit Available
19507 Herringbone Drive
19507 Herringbone Dr, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1692 sqft
19507 Herringbone Drive Available 08/01/20 3+3 in "THE DISTRICT"- Northridge's Newest Community - Stunning Townhouse at “THE DISTRICT”- Northridge’s newest community next door to the Northridge Fashion Center.
1 Unit Available
18347 Ludlow St
18347 Ludlow Street, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
823 sqft
1 BEDROOM GUEST HOUSE FOR RENT IN A QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD IN NORTHRIDGE. OPEN FLOOR PLAN, BRIGHT ROOMS, WITH BEDROOM FACING BEAUTIFUL BACK YARD. OVER 800 SQ.
1 Unit Available
17809 Halsted St. #207
17809 Halsted Street, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
990 sqft
MOVE-IN READY! 2+2 w/parking, pool + spa, gym + more! (17809 Halsted) - Upper level Northridge condo available FOR LEASE and MOVE-IN READY! Features include: 2BR + 2BA floorplan w/almost 1000 SQF; living room w/fireplace + balcony; formal dining
