Apartment List
/
CA
/
los angeles
/
venice
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:07 PM

151 Apartments for rent in Venice, Los Angeles, CA

Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
40 Units Available
Lincoln Place Apartment Homes
1050 Frederick St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,647
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,217
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,847
1239 sqft
Newly upgraded apartments have quartz counters, gas stoves and built-in microwaves. Parking and car charging provided. Located just down the street from the grocery store and bus stop.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
$
34 Units Available
Jefferson at Marina del Rey
3221 Carter Ave, Del Rey, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,615
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1281 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,417
1488 sqft
Gorgeous complex with courtyard and clubhouse. Recently renovated units contain washers and dryers. Within walking distance of multiple yacht clubs and the Villa Marina Marketplace Mall. Minutes to I-405, I-105 and I-10.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
7 Units Available
Avalon Venice On Rose
512 Rose Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$4,025
963 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,825
1515 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One- and two-bedroom apartments with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and hardwood floors. Walking distance to Santa Monica State Beach. Residents enjoy a communal herb garden, Wi-Fi, bike storage, and dog park. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
4 Units Available
Windward Village
1720 Pacific Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,025
390 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the heart of Venice Beach and just one block from world-famous Venice Beach Boardwalk, Windward Village Apartments offers its residents unparalleled access to sand, surf, shopping, and superb dining.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 12:53am
3 Units Available
Venice Beach
29 Navy Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,750
92 sqft
Enjoy beach views with your new coliving family from the rooftop of our Venice Beach community. Located just minutes from delicious eats and great shopping, Venice Beach has something for everyone.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 25 at 12:27am
3 Units Available
Venice
2432 Penmar Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
141 sqft
Just opened in Venice a new coliving community from Starcity! Sign a new lease and move-in before the end of the year and get up to $250 off your monthly rent! So, whats coliving? Coliving is helping to bring community back to the city through
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
1 Unit Available
Rose Avenue
1800 Rose Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,350
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Location, location, location! On coveted Rose Avenue in the heart of Palms we are just minutes to downtown Culver City and the Arts District, UCLA, 3rd Street Promenade and Santa Monica Beach! Combine our spacious one and two bedroom floor plans

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
20 Anchorage St
20 Anchorage St, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
Spectacular remodeled home on Venice Walk Street - Property Id: 311217 Spectacular remodeled home on walk street with ocean views from the upstairs deck! The home features lots of light, gas fireplace in living room, hardwood floors throughout,

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1210 Electric Ave.
1210 Electric Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,999
Available 09/01/20 Venice Bungalow with hot tub and vaulted ceilings - Property Id: 188562 Just steps from GQ's "Coolest street in America," Abbot Kinney Blvd. and only 6 blocks from Venice Beach, CA.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
21 Venice Blvd
21 Venice Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,795
500 sqft
Available 08/20/20 Furnished unit 1/2 block to Venice Beach - Property Id: 228908 You will not find a better location to stay in Venice. Spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment only half a block away from the beach.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
525 Santa Clara Avenue A
525 Santa Clara Ave, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
Unit A Available 08/01/20 Entire Apartment in the heart of Venice - Property Id: 281171 Light and bright fully furnished 2 bdr. Apartment. Available for shorter term lease. Like a hotel but your own private home to enjoy.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
20 27th Avenue
20 27th Place, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
Venice Single Family Home - Property Id: 245836 Charming single-family home on a desirable Venice walk street. Home features hardwood floors, air conditioning, remodeled bathrooms, kitchen with top of the line stainless steel appliances.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
19 - 29th Avenue
19 29th Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$6,895
1100 sqft
2+1 house for rent in Venice with OCEAN VIEW! Literally steps to the sand!! Remodeled, parking, must see! - 19 – 29th Avenue, Venice, 90291 Monthly rent: $6.895. Security deposit: $5,000. Bedrooms: 2, Baths: 1.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
405 Rose Avenue
405 Rose Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,795
1000 sqft
Historic Venice large 1 bedroom + den/office or small second bedroom. Prime Rose Ave. location on the border of Venice and Santa Monica.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
445 Carroll Canal Ct
445 Carroll Canal Court, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$5,995
1000 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Venice Canals 2bed 1bath Live / Work - Property Id: 149030 Original bungalow built in 1950 yet fully renovated with 2 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom and 2 dedicated parking spots.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3607 Pacific Ave 3
3607 Pacific Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,950
Architectural mid century town home on marina pen - Property Id: 291336 Architectural classic, mid-century modern design by Los Angeles Architect Ellis D. Gellman. Located on the Marina peninsula 1/2 block to the beach on a quiet walk street.

1 of 41

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2325 McKinley Avenue
2325 Mckinley Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$14,500
3114 sqft
Stunning & Luxurious Venice Home! - Stunning architectural home in the heart of Venice and located in the coveted Silver Triangle! Completed remodeled in 2017, this fully furnished grand 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom, plus den property is the quintessential

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2326 Walnut Ave.
2326 Walnut Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,895
1500 sqft
Remodeled 3 bed+2 bath HOUSE on Walnut Ave, in the heart of Venice! Remodeled - hardwood, quartz, white kitchen, SS appl's. Parking!ing! - 2326 Walnut Ave, Venice, 90291 Rent: $5,895. Deposit: $5,895 Bedrooms: 3, Bath: 2.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
1 Unit Available
27 ANCHORAGE Street
27 Anchorage Street, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,995
Newly Renovated 1BR Steps from Venice Beach - In the heart of the Marina Peninsula, steps from Venice Beach, this spacious one-bedroom apartment has been fully renovated with: • brand-new stainless-steel appliances, • a large walk-in closet, •

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
4 ST QUARTERDECK
4 Quarterdeck Street, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
1167 sqft
Wow! An Amazing Oceanfront 2 bedroom 2 bathroom, with an on the water exceptional Surf & Sunset view.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
11 Ave 27 103
11 27th Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,200
Unit 103 Available 08/01/20 Remodeled studio steps from Venice Beach - Property Id: 266540 Beautifully remodeled studio steps to Venice Beach! The unit features hardwood floors throughout, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, fireplace,

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
21 St Topsail
21 Topsail Street, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,495
1485 sqft
Steps from the Sand! Heal the Bay recorded an A+ Summer Dry Grade at Topsail St. Fully renovated top floor 3 Bedroom/2 Bathroom luxury apartment.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3400 Pacific Ave 103
3400 Pacific Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,600
1600 sqft
Marina peninsula 2 bedroom with AC, elevator - Property Id: 309324 Large 2 bedroom, 2.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
121 Brooks Avenue
121 Brooks Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
1300 sqft
One block to the beach, walk to Abbot Kinney, Main Street, all the shops and restaurants. Comes with stove, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher washer and dryer. Also has 2 car parking. And space to store your bikes and surfboards.
Venice
Neighborhood Guide
Neighborhood overview

There’s more to Venice than just a boardwalk full of artists, streetballers, and tourists. This area offers a perfect mix of urban nightlife and beachy charm. There are many different Venice rentals, so come see which bungalow, cottage, or oceanview loft is best for you!

Transportation

  • Lincoln Blvd (Highway 1/PCH)
  • Venice Blvd

Demographic

  • Young singles (age 25-35)
  • Tech industry professionals
  • Artists, musicians, creatives

Contains:

  • Venice Beach
  • Venice Canals

Close to:

  • Marina del Rey
  • Santa Monica
  • Del Ray
  • Mar Vista
  • Culver City

Venice in three words: laid back, eclectic, walkable

Living in Venice

Renting in Venice is the California dream. With a perfect climate, tons of local shops, and a funky beachside vibe, this neighborhood is a fun place to call home. Venice apartments aren’t cheap, but they give you access to a laid back, walkable lifestyle within a diverse rental market that offers something for everyone. So do your research, have your deposit ready, and start walking around the canals and Ocean Front Walk until you find your perfect Venice apartment.

Renting in Venice, Los Angeles

Most people who pack their bags and move to the coast dream of living on the beach. You can rent condos and apartments right on Ocean Front Walk with ocean views and unlimited people watching. Of course, apartments on Venice Beach are some of the most expensive in the area, so you’ll need to consider that and other potential downsides as well. While parking is tricky in most of the area, it’s extra challenging to find a spot near the beach, especially on weekends and in the summer. The boardwalk can get loud, so you might not want your bedroom window so close to the action if you’re a light sleeper. If boardwalk living is a little chaotic for you, consider some of the luxurious Venice Canals rentals. The picturesque canals are only 2 blocks from the beach next to Marina del Rey. The canalside houses are some of the most expensive rentals in Venice, but you can occasionally find an apartment or small cottage for rent in the area.

There are many popular places to rent further inland in Venice too. The area is small, so wherever you’re renting in Venice, you’ll just be a short walk or bike ride from the beach. Abbot Kinney is a lively neighborhood that runs through the center of Venice. Abbot Kinney Boulevard is a hot spot for trendy restaurants, bars, coffee shops, and boutique clothing stores. The smaller streets that intersect it are filled with condos, townhouses, and bungalows for rent. Abbot Kinney near Washington Blvd. tends to be a little more affordable than the stretch between Venice Blvd. and Main St. There might be slightly less going on in that part of the neighborhood, but it’s only a 10-minute walk to the other end.

You may also want to consider renting around Lincoln Blvd. This stretch of the PCH has popular conveniences like Ralphs, Whole Foods, casual restaurants, drugstores, and Costco. It’s also the best way to connect to the 10 in Santa Monica or to the 405 via the 90 freeway. You’ll find cottages, traditional houses, and apartments for rent both west and east of Lincoln. There are even some newer apartment communities with luxury amenities and parking garages. This area is less walkable than Abbot Kinney and the beach, so make sure you secure parking if your apartment doesn’t include it. Traffic can make it difficult to get back into Venice if you’re coming from east of Lincoln, so plan ahead or consider walking or biking to the beach on weekends.

Venice has been changing in recent years and shedding some of its hippie reputation. Many tech companies are setting up beachfront offices to such an extent that the area is now sometimes called “Silicon Beach.” The new startup residents and commuters have brought changes to the area that some locals aren’t too fond of. Still, even if some upscale retailers have replaced local boutiques, Venice has plenty of laid back attitude. And while you might see a techie on a Segway cruising past Muscle Beach, there’s no shortage of artists and creatives at local galleries and the weekly Venice Farmers’ Market.

As the neighborhood evolves, the rental market follows suit. With Venice’s booming market, don’t expect rents to drop around here anytime soon. Most budget-friendly Venice apartments are snatched up in 1-2 days, so you’ll want to have your deposit on you when you go to view a rental for the first time. Take a day to explore the area on foot or bike as you search for your Venice apartment. The beach is calling your name!

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA
Torrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAMarina del Rey, CACulver City, CAEl Segundo, CABeverly Hills, CAManhattan Beach, CAInglewood, CA
Hawthorne, CADel Aire, CARedondo Beach, CAWest Hollywood, CATopanga, CAHermosa Beach, CALawndale, CAMalibu, CAGardena, CAWestmont, CACalabasas, CAPalos Verdes Estates, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Marina Del ReyMar VistaPalms
West Los AngelesMid City WestWestwood
BrentwoodWestside

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts