151 Apartments for rent in Venice, Los Angeles, CA

Most people who pack their bags and move to the coast dream of living on the beach. You can rent condos and apartments right on Ocean Front Walk with ocean views and unlimited people watching. Of course, apartments on Venice Beach are some of the most expensive in the area, so you’ll need to consider that and other potential downsides as well. While parking is tricky in most of the area, it’s extra challenging to find a spot near the beach, especially on weekends and in the summer. The boardwalk can get loud, so you might not want your bedroom window so close to the action if you’re a light sleeper. If boardwalk living is a little chaotic for you, consider some of the luxurious Venice Canals rentals. The picturesque canals are only 2 blocks from the beach next to Marina del Rey. The canalside houses are some of the most expensive rentals in Venice, but you can occasionally find an apartment or small cottage for rent in the area.

There are many popular places to rent further inland in Venice too. The area is small, so wherever you’re renting in Venice, you’ll just be a short walk or bike ride from the beach. Abbot Kinney is a lively neighborhood that runs through the center of Venice. Abbot Kinney Boulevard is a hot spot for trendy restaurants, bars, coffee shops, and boutique clothing stores. The smaller streets that intersect it are filled with condos, townhouses, and bungalows for rent. Abbot Kinney near Washington Blvd. tends to be a little more affordable than the stretch between Venice Blvd. and Main St. There might be slightly less going on in that part of the neighborhood, but it’s only a 10-minute walk to the other end.

You may also want to consider renting around Lincoln Blvd. This stretch of the PCH has popular conveniences like Ralphs, Whole Foods, casual restaurants, drugstores, and Costco. It’s also the best way to connect to the 10 in Santa Monica or to the 405 via the 90 freeway. You’ll find cottages, traditional houses, and apartments for rent both west and east of Lincoln. There are even some newer apartment communities with luxury amenities and parking garages. This area is less walkable than Abbot Kinney and the beach, so make sure you secure parking if your apartment doesn’t include it. Traffic can make it difficult to get back into Venice if you’re coming from east of Lincoln, so plan ahead or consider walking or biking to the beach on weekends.

Venice has been changing in recent years and shedding some of its hippie reputation. Many tech companies are setting up beachfront offices to such an extent that the area is now sometimes called “Silicon Beach.” The new startup residents and commuters have brought changes to the area that some locals aren’t too fond of. Still, even if some upscale retailers have replaced local boutiques, Venice has plenty of laid back attitude. And while you might see a techie on a Segway cruising past Muscle Beach, there’s no shortage of artists and creatives at local galleries and the weekly Venice Farmers’ Market.

As the neighborhood evolves, the rental market follows suit. With Venice’s booming market, don’t expect rents to drop around here anytime soon. Most budget-friendly Venice apartments are snatched up in 1-2 days, so you’ll want to have your deposit on you when you go to view a rental for the first time. Take a day to explore the area on foot or bike as you search for your Venice apartment. The beach is calling your name!