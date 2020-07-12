652 Apartments for rent in Brentwood, Los Angeles, CA
Brentwood is one of Los Angeles' most sought after neighborhoods. From beautiful views to rich history, this beautiful neighborhood is home to those who appreciate an elegant, and even luxurious, lifestyle. There are many options when it comes to renting here. Take a look!
Transportation
- Driving
- Walking
- Biking
- Public transportation
Demographics
- Families
- Residents between ages of 19-34
Close to:
- Riviera Country Club
- I-405
- Will Rogers State Historic Park
Contains:
- Los Angeles National Veterans Park
- VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare Center
- The Getty Center
- Brentwood Country Club
Brentwood in 3 Words: Elegant, Convenient, Upscale
Looking to rent in an elegant and upscale community? Well, look no further. As home to several A-list celebrities, investors and entrepreneurs, Brentwood is one of the most affluent neighborhoods situated west of Los Angeles and lies at the foot of the Santa Monica Mountains. The flashy area not only boasts of its rich history but is also one of the city’s most notable areas in which to reside.
To the east, this district is bounded by the San Diego Freeway; the Wilshire Boulevard to the south; the Santa Monica Freeway limits southwest; and Mulholland Drive runs to the north along the mountain’s ridgelines. Brentwood is popularly known as one of the “three B’s” alongside Beverly Hills and Bel Air. Only in Brentwood can you wake up to breath-taking views of the Santa Monica Mountains and quickly drive down the studded Mulholland Drive or Wilshire Boulevard within minutes. Brentwood boasts a temperate climate where you get to enjoy cool marine breezes which run off to the Pacific Ocean.
Renting in Brentwood ideally means having a home in an elegant community. Homes in this neighborhood range from apartment complexes and, condominium buildings, to expansive estates which are beautiful, clean and well maintained. From these apartments and condos, you can walk to an average of about three coffee shops, restaurants or bars within 5 minutes. Most of them have charmingly spacious rooms, ample accommodation with Wi-Fi, big kitchens spaces, washers/dryers in excellent secluded locations and pools designed to meet diverse needs and lifestyles. Moreover, there are massive condominiums equipped with similar features together with ample underground parking spaces, huge master bedrooms, high ceilings, fireplaces, patios, distinctive floor plans and more splendid features.
Get to enjoy inner city life with everything at your convenience (3- to 5-minute walks to restaurants and shopping areas). And with many tree-lined streets, family friendly parks and beautiful landscaping, you will grow to enjoy the peace and tranquility of this neighborhood. Don’t miss out on a great opportunity to live in one of the most sought after communities.
The southern section of Brentwood is made up of a mix of single-family homes and apartments while the area north mostly consists of single family homes. The rest of the real estate stock in Brentwood includes architecturally significant homes such as Tudor, Cape Cod, and Spanish Revival style homes. The average residential age is around 35 with a big percentage of baby boomers residing in the area.
If you have always dreamt of living among the rich and famous, then perhaps this Los Angeles neighborhood may just be the place for you. Brentwood is a quiet and peaceful community, though getting bored and having nothing to do is something you don’t have ever to worry about. There are a ton of great things to do. From shopping and dining to relaxing in the Southern Californian climate, you can always have something to do whether alone, with your friends or with family. For one, there is the world renowned Getty Center, an incredible cultural, botanical and architectural center. There is also the Brentwood Country Mart and the Brentwood Village; popular shopping centers. For the active, sporty type, you are only minutes away from the Brentwood Country Club, the Will Roger’s Park and the Rivera Country Club. There are also lighted indoor basketball courts and volleyball courts within the neighborhood. Really, what isn’t there to do in Brentwood?
The neighborhood also boasts quality private schools and public elementary schools. These include University High School, Kenter Canyon Elementary school, and Paul Revere Charter Middle School. This seems to draw many established residents to the area. It is also quite friendly for canines. You will soon notice that you can’t seem to walk a few minutes in any directions without running into a dog or three. With time, you might even find yourself with your own furry friend and religiously attending dog meetings which take place in the neighborhood parking lots or park areas at the Brentwood Recreation Centre. With the beach a stone throw away distance away, Brentwood is unquestionably considered one of the most desired neighborhoods in Los Angeles. At this point, we can't see why not!