Last updated July 12 2020 at 12:47 PM

652 Apartments for rent in Brentwood, Los Angeles, CA

Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
$
3 Units Available
Casa Granada
550 S Barrington Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,018
420 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,932
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,149
1125 sqft
To comply with state-recommended social distancing, we’re currently only offering online and virtual tours.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 11 at 07:23pm
24 Units Available
Reve - 11837 Mayfield
11837 Mayfield Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,250
1580 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$6,750
1957 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Reve - 11837 Mayfield in Los Angeles. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 69

Last updated July 12 at 12:19pm
7 Units Available
The BW
1168 South Barrington Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,335
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,935
1187 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This property has a rooftop lounge, amazing views, an interactive lobby and on-site fitness center. Apartments feature European cabinetry, deep soaking tubs and security systems. Brentwood Place Shopping Center and Interstate 405 are both nearby.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
$
11 Units Available
Sunset Barrington Gardens
233 S Barrington Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,253
362 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,582
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,785
946 sqft
Residents enjoy units with hardwood floors, garbage disposal, walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Community offers courtyard, parking, pool and elevator. Located a few miles from UCLA, Santa Monica Beach and the Getty Center.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
$
6 Units Available
Picasso Brentwood
12035 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,125
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Picasso Brentwood is NOW OPEN!
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 07:23pm
2 Units Available
12320 Montana Ave.
12320 Montana Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$5,150
1345 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$6,495
2510 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 12320 Montana Ave. in Los Angeles. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
4 Units Available
MySuite at Acacia
11649 W Mayfield Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,195
357 sqft
ONLINE TOURS AND LEASING AVAILABLE-Contact the property for links!MySuite at acacia offers fully furnished, all-inclusive suites and lofts in the affluent neighborhood of Brentwood in Los Angeles! These suites are pet-friendly and non-smoking, all

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
11970 Montana Ave. #310
11970 Montana Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
1292 sqft
Coming Soon! Beautiful Two Bed and Two Bath Condo (2+2) - Coming Soon! Beautiful Two Bed and Two Bath Condo (2+2) "Villa Montana, offers spacious units with great layouts & large balconies.

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
609 Burlingame Avenue
609 South Burlingame Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
4 Bedrooms
$8,650
2200 sqft
Huge 4+3 single family home for rent in Brentood, north of Montana Ave! Hardwood,patio deck, preserved traditional architecture! - 609 Burlingame Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90049 Rent: $8,650 Deposit: $8,650 Bedrooms: 4 Baths: 2.75.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
11911 Mayfield Ave PH
11911 W Mayfield Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,995
1703 sqft
Mayfield - Property Id: 153201 Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Apartment. This lovely condo offers over 1700 sq.ft. of living space, featuring 3 full bedrooms 2.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
11915 Kiowa Avenue
11915 Kiowa Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,750
450 sqft
Large Studio apartment in Brentwood, just No. of Wilshire. Laminate wood floors, full kitchen with gas stove, refrigerator, good cabinet space, walk-in closet, vertical blinds, laundry on-site, 1 car parking included.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 11:17am
1 Unit Available
330 S Barrington Avenue
330 South Barrington Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1124 sqft
Available for occupancy on 9/1/2020 this chic, contemporary, light filled, rear facing top floor unit unit offers treetop views from every room. The large living room opens to a spacious, peaceful over- sized balcony.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
1025 Granville Avenue
1025 Granville Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1000 sqft
Spacious and bright 2-story 2 bed/1.5 bath apartments with laminate wood flooring, stove, refrigerator, balcony off a bedroom, good closet space, pool, on-site laundry, 1 car gated parking.

1 of 43

Last updated July 12 at 11:18am
1 Unit Available
1164 Wellesley Avenue
1164 Wellesley Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1400 sqft
UPDATED CONDO IN THE PRIME BRENTWOOD AREA; SECURITY BUILDING WITH ELEVATOR; 1400 SQ FT LIVING AREA PLUS A WIDE BALCONY ACCESSED FROM LIVING ROOM & MASTER SUITE; 2 BEDROOMS+2 FULL UPDATED BATHROOMS; THE MASTER SUITE HAS WALK-IN CLOSET, SEPARATE BATH

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 11:17am
1 Unit Available
11961 MONTANA
11961 Montana Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,995
SOUTH OF SAN VICENTE BLVD, WEST OF BARRINGTON, EAST OF BUNDY.VERY BRIGHT & CHEERFUL TOP FLOOR FRONT UNIT IN THE HEART OF BRENTWOOD. HIGH CEILINGS, SKY-LIGHTS, RECESSED LIGHTS.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 11:17am
1 Unit Available
12855 ST PARKYNS
12855 Parkyns Street, Los Angeles, CA
6 Bedrooms
$50,000
10299 sqft
7 Bedrooms
Ask
**Looking for a 6-month lease** This coveted Brentwood Park North of Sunset location is perfect for those seeking privacy and a peaceful setting.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 11:17am
1 Unit Available
11901 W SUNSET
11901 Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
4 Bedrooms
$7,850
3500 sqft
Unique 3,500 square foot condo for lease in Brentwood combines, charm and modern amenities. Set back from Sunset amongst trees and gardens, this residence occupies the entire 3rd floor, and has the feel of a New York apartment.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 11:17am
1 Unit Available
622 S Barrington Avenue
622 South Barrington Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,150
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This beautiful 1 bedroom, 2 bathroom, newly remodeled condo is located in sunny Brentwood, California, just minutes from Brentwood village and great nightlife all around, including fabulous restaurants and shopping.

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 11:18am
1 Unit Available
16545 Park Lane Circle
16545 Park Lane Circle, Los Angeles, CA
5 Bedrooms
$10,000
4080 sqft
Located in a highly desirable neighborhood of Bel Air Knolls, in upper Brentwood area, just West of 405 FWY & one block South of Mulholland; conveniently located close to premiere schools. 5+5, two story homes. Hardwood Floors throughout.

1 of 9

Last updated July 9 at 01:02pm
1 Unit Available
11661 Goshen Avenue
11661 Goshen Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,795
1 Bedroom
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 11661 Goshen Avenue in Los Angeles. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 11:17am
1 Unit Available
239 S Barrington Avenue
239 South Barrington Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,100
340 sqft
Brentwood Sunset Condos. Conveniently located in the sought out neighborhood of the Brentwood Sunset. This upper level condo features a cozy kitchen with numerous storage cabinets, a sizable bathroom, and an open living area.

1 of 48

Last updated July 12 at 11:18am
1 Unit Available
11855 Goshen Avenue
11855 Goshen Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,995
1525 sqft
For more information call Sam Hejazi @ 818-259-2552 Beautifully updated 2 bed, 2.5 bath lease in a prime Brentwood location. This remodeled corner unit sits on the second floor with stunning hardwood floors and recessed lights throughout.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 11:17am
1 Unit Available
11735 ST DOROTHY
11735 Dorothy Street, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1722 sqft
Spacious 2/2 ba front unit in the heart of Brentwood village! Marble entrance, hardwood floors throughout. Full kitchen, refrigerator, stove, oven, microwave, dishwasher and granite countertops. Washer and Dryer inside unit.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 11:17am
1 Unit Available
11911 Mayfield Avenue
11911 Mayfield Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,195
1704 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed upper unit located in the heart of Brentwood, just blocks to upscale shopping & trendy restaurants.
Brentwood
Neighborhood Guide
Neighborhood overview

Brentwood is one of Los Angeles' most sought after neighborhoods. From beautiful views to rich history, this beautiful neighborhood is home to those who appreciate an elegant, and even luxurious, lifestyle. There are many options when it comes to renting here. Take a look!

Transportation

  • Driving
  • Walking
  • Biking
  • Public transportation

Demographics

  • Families
  • Residents between ages of 19-34

Close to:

  • Riviera Country Club
  • I-405
  • Will Rogers State Historic Park

Contains:

  • Los Angeles National Veterans Park
  • VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare Center
  • The Getty Center
  • Brentwood Country Club

Brentwood in 3 Words: Elegant, Convenient, Upscale

Living in Brentwood

Looking to rent in an elegant and upscale community? Well, look no further. As home to several A-list celebrities, investors and entrepreneurs, Brentwood is one of the most affluent neighborhoods situated west of Los Angeles and lies at the foot of the Santa Monica Mountains. The flashy area not only boasts of its rich history but is also one of the city’s most notable areas in which to reside.

To the east, this district is bounded by the San Diego Freeway; the Wilshire Boulevard to the south; the Santa Monica Freeway limits southwest; and Mulholland Drive runs to the north along the mountain’s ridgelines. Brentwood is popularly known as one of the “three B’s” alongside Beverly Hills and Bel Air. Only in Brentwood can you wake up to breath-taking views of the Santa Monica Mountains and quickly drive down the studded Mulholland Drive or Wilshire Boulevard within minutes. Brentwood boasts a temperate climate where you get to enjoy cool marine breezes which run off to the Pacific Ocean.

Renting in Brentwood, Los Angeles

Renting in Brentwood ideally means having a home in an elegant community. Homes in this neighborhood range from apartment complexes and, condominium buildings, to expansive estates which are beautiful, clean and well maintained. From these apartments and condos, you can walk to an average of about three coffee shops, restaurants or bars within 5 minutes. Most of them have charmingly spacious rooms, ample accommodation with Wi-Fi, big kitchens spaces, washers/dryers in excellent secluded locations and pools designed to meet diverse needs and lifestyles. Moreover, there are massive condominiums equipped with similar features together with ample underground parking spaces, huge master bedrooms, high ceilings, fireplaces, patios, distinctive floor plans and more splendid features.

Get to enjoy inner city life with everything at your convenience (3- to 5-minute walks to restaurants and shopping areas). And with many tree-lined streets, family friendly parks and beautiful landscaping, you will grow to enjoy the peace and tranquility of this neighborhood. Don’t miss out on a great opportunity to live in one of the most sought after communities.

The southern section of Brentwood is made up of a mix of single-family homes and apartments while the area north mostly consists of single family homes. The rest of the real estate stock in Brentwood includes architecturally significant homes such as Tudor, Cape Cod, and Spanish Revival style homes. The average residential age is around 35 with a big percentage of baby boomers residing in the area.

Things to do in Brentwood

If you have always dreamt of living among the rich and famous, then perhaps this Los Angeles neighborhood may just be the place for you. Brentwood is a quiet and peaceful community, though getting bored and having nothing to do is something you don’t have ever to worry about. There are a ton of great things to do. From shopping and dining to relaxing in the Southern Californian climate, you can always have something to do whether alone, with your friends or with family. For one, there is the world renowned Getty Center, an incredible cultural, botanical and architectural center. There is also the Brentwood Country Mart and the Brentwood Village; popular shopping centers. For the active, sporty type, you are only minutes away from the Brentwood Country Club, the Will Roger’s Park and the Rivera Country Club. There are also lighted indoor basketball courts and volleyball courts within the neighborhood. Really, what isn’t there to do in Brentwood?

The neighborhood also boasts quality private schools and public elementary schools. These include University High School, Kenter Canyon Elementary school, and Paul Revere Charter Middle School. This seems to draw many established residents to the area. It is also quite friendly for canines. You will soon notice that you can’t seem to walk a few minutes in any directions without running into a dog or three. With time, you might even find yourself with your own furry friend and religiously attending dog meetings which take place in the neighborhood parking lots or park areas at the Brentwood Recreation Centre. With the beach a stone throw away distance away, Brentwood is unquestionably considered one of the most desired neighborhoods in Los Angeles. At this point, we can't see why not!

