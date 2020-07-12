652 Apartments for rent in Brentwood, Los Angeles, CA

If you have always dreamt of living among the rich and famous, then perhaps this Los Angeles neighborhood may just be the place for you. Brentwood is a quiet and peaceful community, though getting bored and having nothing to do is something you don’t have ever to worry about. There are a ton of great things to do. From shopping and dining to relaxing in the Southern Californian climate, you can always have something to do whether alone, with your friends or with family. For one, there is the world renowned Getty Center, an incredible cultural, botanical and architectural center. There is also the Brentwood Country Mart and the Brentwood Village; popular shopping centers. For the active, sporty type, you are only minutes away from the Brentwood Country Club, the Will Roger’s Park and the Rivera Country Club. There are also lighted indoor basketball courts and volleyball courts within the neighborhood. Really, what isn’t there to do in Brentwood?

The neighborhood also boasts quality private schools and public elementary schools. These include University High School, Kenter Canyon Elementary school, and Paul Revere Charter Middle School. This seems to draw many established residents to the area. It is also quite friendly for canines. You will soon notice that you can’t seem to walk a few minutes in any directions without running into a dog or three. With time, you might even find yourself with your own furry friend and religiously attending dog meetings which take place in the neighborhood parking lots or park areas at the Brentwood Recreation Centre. With the beach a stone throw away distance away, Brentwood is unquestionably considered one of the most desired neighborhoods in Los Angeles. At this point, we can't see why not!