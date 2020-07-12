/
mid city west
211 Apartments for rent in Mid-City West, Los Angeles, CA
Last updated July 12 at 06:29am
15 Units Available
Desmond at Wilshire
5520 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,207
716 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,445
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,157
1196 sqft
A stunning community in the iconic Desmond's Department Store building. On-site amenities include yoga, a fire pit, gym, dog park and hot tub. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
$
28 Units Available
Vinz on Fairfax
950 S Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,725
646 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,250
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,300
1172 sqft
Homes with gourmet kitchens, huge walk-in closets, high ceilings, and private patios in a pet-friendly community. Residents enjoy an infinity pool, fitness center, and bike storage, among other amenities. Fifteen minutes from downtown Los Angeles.
Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
$
36 Units Available
Be Dtla
1120 West 6th Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,636
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,138
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,283
959 sqft
Come tour with us on your time. Our office is offering virtual and self-guided tours to prospective residents.
Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
5 Units Available
Boulevard on Wilshire
5353 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,230
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,770
915 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Live the Hollywood dream right on Miracle Mile. Recently renovated apartments with in-unit washers and dryers. Community offers a 24-hour gym and media room. Historic shops and trendy restaurants within walking distance.
Last updated July 12 at 03:32am
13 Units Available
Angelene
915 North La Brea Avenue, West Hollywood, CA
Studio
$2,245
579 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,815
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,945
1014 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only. Schedule yours today! A UNIQUE TAKE ON LUXURY LIVING IN WEST HOLLYWOOD EXPERIENCE LIFE AT ANGELENE Sweeping views. Incredible amenities.
Last updated July 12 at 03:32am
6 Units Available
5550 Wilshire at Miracle Mile
5550 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,590
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1515 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Upscale living in the heart of LA. Dramatic living spaces with large windows overlooking the city. Energy-efficient interiors, gourmet kitchens, and walk-in closets. On-site private lounge, outdoor terrace, and resort-style pool and cabana.
Last updated July 11 at 01:46pm
$
54 Units Available
Palazzo West
6220 West 3rd Street, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,595
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,797
1285 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$6,453
1963 sqft
Smoke-free homes with granite countertops, private balconies, and extra storage room. Common amenities include a rooftop lounge, saltwater pool, and state-of-the-art gym. Twenty minutes from downtown Los Angeles.
Last updated July 11 at 01:46pm
$
44 Units Available
Palazzo East
348 S. Hauser Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,545
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,370
1408 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,695
1957 sqft
Close to Park La Brea and Highway 101. Mediterranean-style apartments with patio/balcony, hardwood floors and a luxury kitchen with appliances. Community includes a dog park, concierge service and a gym.
Last updated July 11 at 01:00pm
$
20 Units Available
Vision on Wilshire
6245 Wilshire Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$3,009
552 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,898
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$7,097
1695 sqft
A pet-friendly community with such amenities as a sky deck, rooftop pool and state-of-the-art fitness center. Homes feature walk-in closets, custom cabinetry and picturesque views of Hollywood Hills. Close to Fairfax Avenue and 3rd Street.
Last updated July 12 at 10:39am
14 Units Available
Museum Terrace
600 S Curson Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,400
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,570
1095 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes in a gated community, with state-of-the-art kitchens and spacious floor plans. Residents have access to a spa, a fitness center and a lounge, among other amenities. Ten minutes from downtown LA.
Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
13 Units Available
The Preston Miracle Mile
630 Masselin Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,894
555 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,481
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,626
1142 sqft
Close proximity to Rodeo Drive, the Beverly Center, The Grove, and shopping, dining, entertainment. Recently renovated units feature marble and granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, and fireplace. Pool, gym, hot tub, clubhouse.
Last updated July 11 at 01:46pm
$
26 Units Available
Broadcast Center Apartments
7660 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,608
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,108
1022 sqft
Located just steps away from The Grove and Farmers Market. Community features an outdoor fire pit, gym, 24-hour laundry and on-site market. Homes have gas fireplaces and wood flooring.
Last updated July 11 at 01:46pm
$
28 Units Available
Villas at Park La Brea Apartments
5555 W 6th St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,415
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,158
1164 sqft
Close to Wilshire Blvd and a short walk from S La Brea Ave. Luxury apartments with a fireplace, a patio/balcony and stainless steel kitchen appliances. A Mediterranean-style community offers a pool, courtyard and clubhouse.
Last updated July 12 at 06:24am
1 Unit Available
Burnside Residences
600 South Burnside Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,395
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This community is in an historic building and offers parking, on-site laundry and a pet-friendly environment. Apartments feature large closets, hardwood flooring and additional storage. El Rey Theatre and The Grove mall are minutes away.
Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
$
13 Units Available
Fiona
375 N La Cienega Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,499
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,124
1277 sqft
Enjoy modern living with hardwood floors, garden-style tubs and luxurious stand-up showers, all within walking distance of downtown Roswell. Amenities include a clubroom, fitness center, loft with gaming station and more.
Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
$
4 Units Available
nVe at Fairfax
636 North Fairfax Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,205
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,499
1010 sqft
Welcome to nVe at Fairfax, an exclusive, stylish apartment community in Los Angeles, CA with only 63 coveted residences! Our West Hollywood apartments for rent are tailor-made for a distinctive luxury living experience while creating an authentic
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
1 Unit Available
738 South Ogden Drive
738 South Ogden Drive, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,475
1340 sqft
738 South Ogden Drive - Unit 301 Available 07/15/20 Super Spacious 2 Bedroom Apartment off Miracle Mile! - This beautiful upgraded, super spacious, condo-style 2bed/2bath apartment with designer touches throughout can soon be yours! Finishes
Last updated July 9 at 01:02pm
1 Unit Available
323 South La Peer Drive
323 South La Peer Drive, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,800
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 323 South La Peer Drive in Los Angeles. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 11:17am
1 Unit Available
6341 Maryland Drive
6341 Maryland Drive, Los Angeles, CA
4 Bedrooms
$7,000
2495 sqft
This gorgeous Spanish style home in fabulous Beverly Grove is back on the market! Bath downstairs has been updated for full service and new washer and dryer installed into a laundry closet! The expansive living room has a vaulted ceiling and large
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
842 N Genesee Ave
842 North Genesee Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,300
1000 sqft
Available 10/01/20 Renovated unit part of a side-by-side duplex features 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, with natural hardwood floors and central Air. The spacious living room has an open floor plan with dining area.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7653-7655 Melrose Ave
7653 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$5,500
PRIME Retail Spaces For Lease - Property Id: 197335 Inline and corner 1,600 square foot spaces available now. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/197335 Property Id 197335 No Dogs Allowed (RLNE5815235)
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
1117 South Cochran Avenue
1117 South Cochran Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
New, modern, loft style. Top floor unit! Hardwood floors. Italian kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances. Office Space! Bathroom includes a shower and a separate bathtub. Unit is protected by the Rent Control Regulations.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1051 S Curson Ave
1051 South Curson Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,995
1500 sqft
1051 S Curson - Property Id: 256048 *Newly reduced and now unfurnished! *Great location! *Spacious bedrooms and bathrooms *Quartz counters *Tile backsplash *A/C *Ceiling fans with remotes in every room *Dining
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
707 N Stanley Ave
707 North Stanley Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$9,000
2900 sqft
Turn-Key Restaurant at Melrose Ave & Stanley - Property Id: 197339 2,900 sf available now Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/197339 Property Id 197339 No Dogs Allowed (RLNE5827832)
