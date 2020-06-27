5457 Laurel Canyon Boulevard

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors oven range Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

No expenses has been spared on this one bedroom and one bathroom apartment in valley village. There is a spacious living room with nice hardwood floors and air conditioner. The kitchen features nice cabinetry, dishwasher and stove. There is a big size bedroom and nice bathroom features nice shower/tub and vanity. This apartment is within a gated building and comes with off street parking. This is one year lease, small pets are welcome with extra charge. Please call for appointment.



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/valley-village-ca?lid=12396625



(RLNE5025222)