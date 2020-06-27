All apartments in Los Angeles
5457 Laurel Canyon Boulevard
Last updated August 11 2019 at 10:06 AM

5457 Laurel Canyon Boulevard

5457 Laurel Canyon Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

5457 Laurel Canyon Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91607
Valley Village

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
No expenses has been spared on this one bedroom and one bathroom apartment in valley village. There is a spacious living room with nice hardwood floors and air conditioner. The kitchen features nice cabinetry, dishwasher and stove. There is a big size bedroom and nice bathroom features nice shower/tub and vanity. This apartment is within a gated building and comes with off street parking. This is one year lease, small pets are welcome with extra charge. Please call for appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5457 Laurel Canyon Boulevard have any available units?
5457 Laurel Canyon Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5457 Laurel Canyon Boulevard have?
Some of 5457 Laurel Canyon Boulevard's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5457 Laurel Canyon Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
5457 Laurel Canyon Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5457 Laurel Canyon Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 5457 Laurel Canyon Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 5457 Laurel Canyon Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 5457 Laurel Canyon Boulevard offers parking.
Does 5457 Laurel Canyon Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5457 Laurel Canyon Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5457 Laurel Canyon Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 5457 Laurel Canyon Boulevard has a pool.
Does 5457 Laurel Canyon Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 5457 Laurel Canyon Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 5457 Laurel Canyon Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5457 Laurel Canyon Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
