Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard dog park 24hr gym playground pool bike storage hot tub yoga bbq/grill dog grooming area game room pool table

VERT combines the best of eco-friendly living with the high-quality features and amenities you want in your next community. We designed each open-concept floor plan to maximize space, so you have room to live, work, and play.Our studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartments for rent in Woodland Hills, CA feature upgraded appliances, in-home washer and dryer sets, and Nest thermostats. Step outside your front door to take advantage of our oversized swimming pools, hydro spa, and fitness center with a yoga studio. Our community puts an emphasis on enjoying the Southern California climate with beautifully landscaped gardens and rooftop lounges. You’ll find spaces where you can gather with friends or get away from it all. Our commitment to sustainability means abundant bike storage and access to EV-charging stations as well.