All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 5068 Franklin Ave Apt 301.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5068 Franklin Ave Apt 301
Last updated June 14 2019 at 2:35 PM

5068 Franklin Ave Apt 301

5068 Franklin Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Greater Griffith Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5068 Franklin Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Greater Griffith Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
pet friendly
5068 Franklin is located at the base of the Hollywood Hills in Los Feliz. This building offers Studios to Two Bedrooms ranging from 500 to 1000 SF, some with amazing view of Los Angeles, the Hollywood Sign, and the Griffith Observatory. Enjoy being walking distance to Franklin and Vermont Villages, as well the hiking in Griffith Park.

This unit is very big for a 2bdrm in Los Feliz! It comes with A/C, heat, and parking. It features hardwood floors that extend throughout the entire apartment. There is a long hallway at the entrance of the unit with a conveniently located storage closet. There are granite countertops that extend throughout the spacious newly remodeled kitchen. There's plenty of space to put in a dining table. There is a plenty of storage space and a balcony with a lovely view facing Griffith Observatory. The bedrooms have ceiling fans and AC to keep them cool. This is one of the biggest remodeled two bedrooms you'll find in this unbeatable location!

This unit is move in ready! We do not hold units for longer than 2 weeks. Your house hold must make 3x the rent combined from your gross income and have credit scores above 600 to qualify. We do not allow pets.

Please call or ***TEXT*** Kesh at 805 452 1431 to schedule a viewing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4884924)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5068 Franklin Ave Apt 301 have any available units?
5068 Franklin Ave Apt 301 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5068 Franklin Ave Apt 301 have?
Some of 5068 Franklin Ave Apt 301's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5068 Franklin Ave Apt 301 currently offering any rent specials?
5068 Franklin Ave Apt 301 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5068 Franklin Ave Apt 301 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5068 Franklin Ave Apt 301 is pet friendly.
Does 5068 Franklin Ave Apt 301 offer parking?
Yes, 5068 Franklin Ave Apt 301 offers parking.
Does 5068 Franklin Ave Apt 301 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5068 Franklin Ave Apt 301 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5068 Franklin Ave Apt 301 have a pool?
No, 5068 Franklin Ave Apt 301 does not have a pool.
Does 5068 Franklin Ave Apt 301 have accessible units?
No, 5068 Franklin Ave Apt 301 does not have accessible units.
Does 5068 Franklin Ave Apt 301 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5068 Franklin Ave Apt 301 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park West
9400 La Tijera Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90045
eaves Los Feliz
3100 Riverside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90027
West Park Village
11400 Rochester Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
The Encore
4920 Van Nuys Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403
Accent
5550 Grosvenor Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Tujunga South
4077-4083 Tujunga Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Vue Los Feliz
1800 North New Hampshire Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90027
Silverlake Towers
3408 West Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90026

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College