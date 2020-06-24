5068 Franklin Ave Apt 301

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator parking garage pet friendly

5068 Franklin is located at the base of the Hollywood Hills in Los Feliz. This building offers Studios to Two Bedrooms ranging from 500 to 1000 SF, some with amazing view of Los Angeles, the Hollywood Sign, and the Griffith Observatory. Enjoy being walking distance to Franklin and Vermont Villages, as well the hiking in Griffith Park.



This unit is very big for a 2bdrm in Los Feliz! It comes with A/C, heat, and parking. It features hardwood floors that extend throughout the entire apartment. There is a long hallway at the entrance of the unit with a conveniently located storage closet. There are granite countertops that extend throughout the spacious newly remodeled kitchen. There's plenty of space to put in a dining table. There is a plenty of storage space and a balcony with a lovely view facing Griffith Observatory. The bedrooms have ceiling fans and AC to keep them cool. This is one of the biggest remodeled two bedrooms you'll find in this unbeatable location!



This unit is move in ready! We do not hold units for longer than 2 weeks. Your house hold must make 3x the rent combined from your gross income and have credit scores above 600 to qualify. We do not allow pets.



Please call or ***TEXT*** Kesh at 805 452 1431 to schedule a viewing.



No Pets Allowed



